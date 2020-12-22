The emergence of Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones and Traverse City Central’s Julia Flynn put eyes across the state on the northern Michigan cross country scene.
The finish at the 2020 state finals for the Petoskey girls team and several other individuals let it be known competitions north of Lansing aren’t just two-horse races.
The area’s overall success in cross country starts the list as the No. 10 local sports story of 2020.
Teams from all four divisions had individuals with record-breaking seasons in 2020.
Jones’ second title in as many years — joining Central Lake’s Ryan Shay as the only Michigan runners to win two titles in their first two seasons — is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the area’s success.
Petoskey took home the school’s first-ever girls team title in Division 2 on the back of individual state champion Emma Squires. Squires took down her nearest competition by 23 seconds and led a Northmen squad that finished five runners inside the top 36 at states. Cambrie Smith took ninth, Noel Vanderwall 17th, Sarah Liederbach 28th and Caroline Farley 36th.
Glen Lake’s Makenna Scott ran to the school’s first individual title since 2006.
TC St. Francis’ boys team took third, its best finish ever, and the Big North Conference alone had six teams finish inside the top 20 in the state.
Traverse City Central’s girls claimed runner-up honors in Division 1, led by Flynn’s third-place time of 17:59.18, after spending most of the season ranked No. 1 in the state.
Central’s boys took sixth, with senior Drew Seabase (15:46.41) and junior Luke Venhuizen (15:48.50) pacing the team by placing 13th and 18th, respectively.
“Pretty big accomplishment, especially for us to have two all-staters in Division 1,” TC Central boys coach Bryan Burns said after the state finals. “Just a great finish for the boys and capped off a great season for them.”
Much of the local core of runners, including Jones and Flynn, return next season.
The cross country was one of the fall sports to start and reach its completion this year and northern Michigan’s runners made the most of it.