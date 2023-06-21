Go anywhere in northern Michigan. Perhaps go anywhere in the world where your kids played sports.
You will likely find the same referees and umpires keeping the game fair.
I am near the average age of high school sports officials. Mind you I will soon be applying for Medicare. Uggh.
We are going to run out of officials long before we run out of Social Security funding.
We only need to look at today’s coaching role models to find the answer as to why.
Google the name Anthony Taylor. Better yet try Jose Mourinho. These names may not be household names in the States. They are in the soccer world.
Add Tom Izzo to my list. If you are a Michigan State Spartan — or follow college basketball at all — you don’t have to Google him.
Think back to any nationally televised Michigan State basketball game. Better yet, watch a replay. Instead of being caught up on the game, watch just Izzo.
Many recent games feature the veteran Spartan coach berating officials multiple times while the television camera is focused on him. You will see him sort of run along the court screaming in the referee’s ear — during live play. Try to referee a college game while the coach is inches away from your ear.
Haven’t had the experience. Never want to either.
I have never met Tom Izzo. I am a fan of the big March runs his teams make. If I do meet him someday, I’d plea with him to make the world a better place for officials. He has the right to be who he is. But referees have a right to stop officiating Michigan State matches too. They probably should.
We see coaches wanting to move up in the coaching ranks. They mimic Izzo’s antics.
On to Taylor and Mourinho.
Just a few weeks ago Taylor, one of the best soccer referees in the world, was mobbed by angry fans in an airport. His family was with him. People have been arrested. It happened in Budapest after he officiated the Europa League final.
That ref was also “ambushed” as world media reported after the game in the parking area by Mourinho, the losing team’s manager. By the way, this coach (they’re known as managers in the professional soccer world) was reported heavily as being given serious consideration to become the next manager of the US men’s national team.
Really? He was considered to head up soccer in this country? He, like Izzo, has had tremendous success in terms of championships. His came on the international soccer pitch. Glad he’s not coming our way though as US soccer recently rehired its last coach, Greg Berhalter,
Mourinho was caught on video patrolling the parking lot looking for Taylor after the game. I am happy to report he’s facing charges by the league.
The Europa final between Roma and Sevilla represents way more than anyone needs to ever read about coaches fans and referees. Enough is enough.
I have never met Mourinho, and I have no desire to do so. He has the right to manage the way he wants to as well.
I have never met Taylor but I hope to someday. I want to apologize to him and his family on behalf of the world that allows referees to be treated like Izzo and Mourinho do. If this continues, the decline in referee numbers will continue.
Officials too have the right to be the kind of arbiter they want to be. And, they will continue to walk away from the game.
The pandemic has not helped us either. We officials tend to believe fan behavior has worsened. Perhaps it started with the mandate to wear a mask to get into an event, or play in a contest or even referee it.
I have started a no-fun list — schools and communities where the fans, coaches or players have consistently taken the fun out of refereeing. I don’t go to those schools any longer.
It started with a few schools for basketball. I added a few schools for soccer in Florida. I have been working games from November through January down there for the last three years.
This spring, I added a couple more for soccer in Michigan.
Those schools, coaches, players and fans have a right to be who they are. I just won’t be a part of it.
Other referees I know do something similar. They prefer to look at it as going only to places where they’re appreciated. Lots of schools and communities have reputations for not appreciating officials.
One of those officials who now plans to go only where he is appreciated is Matt Coolman. He was working with me recently.
I was serving as the site supervisor for the YMCA’s flag football program. It was the last night of the season. After the game, Matt and another referee, Mike Reed, received dozens of thank yous for the season as well as handshakes and high fives from the coaches, parents and players.
You can bet Coolman and Reed — two of the best and most fun referees I’ve ever been the basketball court with — will stay with the Y knowing they are appreciated there. But, these guys are getting fewer and fewer in between. And they are getting old. Sorry, Mike and Matt.
In the meantime, we keep running off young officials.
I’ve written a few feature stories on fathers and their sons refereeing together over the years. Sadly, one of the young men I have written about, Jayden O’Hagan, is stepping away from officiating. He started working games with his father John in the MHSAA Legacy program while he was in school.
He decided “enough is enough,” and his story was been well published. I don’t have to wonder why he quit.
I bet Izzo and Mourinho have never met Jayden.
If we tolerate this kind of coaching and fan behavior, referees will keep walking away. I know I will someday. Perhaps very soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.