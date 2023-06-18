Enough is enough.
Granted, it’s been used in other contexts, but I am focused on youth and high school sports here. Perhaps college and professional. And, not just in Michigan. Really the whole world.
I can’t go many places socially where the topic doesn’t come up. And usually, it pops up right away. You see, I am one of the dwindling number of “enough” sports officials — although we really don’t have enough.
News flash for some. Very, very soon there won’t be enough officials willing to stay in the game. Many of us are getting old and tired. Not just physically and chronologically. Fans and coaches are wearing us down mentally, too.
I fear my grandkids will not see a registered referee at their games when they get to high school.
Enough is enough of the way coaches, players and sports fans treat officials. It has a noticeable impact on the referee and umpire base willing to stay on the pitch, court and field. Slowly but surely we’re walking away from the game.
Younger officials are walking away even faster, more like running away. Those of us still out there are getting more gray by the day.
Today, as fathers everywhere are being honored, I am entertaining the thought of enough for me personally. I have thoughts daily of giving it up. I started officiating youth sports almost 50 years ago. I started high school sports 45 years ago in baseball, softball and basketball.
I am no longer registered to officiate baseball, softball or basketball. I still do a little of all those sports for youth and adult programs such as the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA and Grand Traverse Social Sports. I don’t expect to ever register for those sports again.
For the time being, I chose to be a part of soccer for adult, a little college, high school and youth play. I expect that will change soon for the game I’ve enjoyed playing, coaching, officiating and watching for decades.
Each day, it seems, another one of my colleagues says enough.
Why? And why are so very few young people staying in the trade?
There are endless reasons why veteran officials walk away from the game and why young folks stop soon after entering the trade. And there are very similar reasons why young people who played sports are choosing not to give back to the sport they loved.
They may dabble in it, but they get out extremely quickly.
My children all did some officiating mostly in their teens. There have been few greater joys in officiating for me than stepping on the field with my kids. I am very proud of the job they did.
I probably didn’t tell ‘em that enough.
Perhaps, the biggest reason they started is because they thought Dad left them no other choice. And there’s probably some truth to it.
I have tried and tried to recruit former players to join the officiating ranks over the years. They probably feel they didn’t have a choice either.
Today, not a single youth I personally recruited is still certified or registered to officiate. I haven’t given up yet. But I am thinking enough might be enough.
I can’t in good faith any longer tell a young person they should become an official. Quite frankly it could result in their death. Referee assaults in the U.S. — one in downstate Michigan — have resulted in death.
Verbal and physical assaults are not uncommon. I am fortunate enough to have never been physically assaulted. I have been verbally assaulted during the game and in the parking lot. My safety has been threatened by fans and coaches during games but not after. And, I personally have called the police more than once to help protect the safety of a fellow referee.
Ask any young person why he or she doesn’t referee a sport they had a tremendous passion for as a player and you will likely first hear, “Are you kidding me after the way (blank) treated officials?”
Fill in the blank with “my parents,” “my dad,” “my coach,” “my teammates” and even “I.” A few will mention “mom” but it’s rare.
And ask a young person who has officiated and no longer does. You will likely get a response about the meanness of fans and coaches. They will also note being threatened. Of course, they may add they went off to college and found a much better-paying job.
Today is the first Father’s Day in probably decades that I don’t expect to referee a soccer game. Friday night, I did a baseball game in Antrim County. Yesterday, I did four soccer games for the Y. Last Sunday, I helped adults play soccer in Bowers Harbor.
Many of these special Sundays have been spent doing youth and adult matches. Not today. Not for me. Enough is enough. I am taking the day off.
But I am thinking of my father today.
Long before my dad passed away, he was honored by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for more than 40 years of officiating basketball and football. He also did baseball and volleyball. He entered a Michigan county sports Hall of Fame. But, sadly, that came after his passing.
Today, I expect to be surrounded by kids that tried officiating along with other family members. Before today, they knew they had to wait until after soccer to “celebrate” Father’s Day. Not the case today and not sure if that will be ever again.
I believe my father is working a game up there today. I’ll bet no players, coaches or spectators are giving him a hard time.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there and especially to my colleagues still in the game. I hope the pros and cons of officiating still lean toward the pros for you. Kids need you. They can’t play the game without you.
But something has got to give. Enough is enough.
