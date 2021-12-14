TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, December 14

CHL

1 p.m.

NHLN — Playoff: Leksands IF at Frolunda Gothenburg, Quarterfinal Leg 2

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — Playoff: Sparta Prague at Rogle Angelholm, Quarterfinal, Quarterfinal Leg 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — SE Louisiana at Louisville

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Furman at North Carolina

SECN — Northwestern St. at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — SC State at Duke

BTN — Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota

FS1 — Arizona St. at Creighton

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Santa Clara at Boise St.

ESPN — Alabama at Memphis

ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas

SECN — North Alabama at Auburn

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St.

NBA

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Portland

NHL

7:30 p.m.

BSD — N.Y. Islanders at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City

9:56 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua at Comunicaciones FC, Final Leg 2

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

RADIO

NHL — N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.; FM-1.06.3

local sports

BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Muskegon, 7p; Vanderbilt at Boyne Falls. 7p; Mesick at Brethren, 7:30p; Ellsworth at Burt Lake NMCA, 7p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Cadillac Heritage Christian, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Charlevoix, 7p; East Jordan at Cheboygan, 7:15p; McBain at Evart, 7p; LeRoy Pine River at Lake City, 7p; Benzie Central at Ludington, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Glen Lake, 6:30p; Bear Lake at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Manton at McBain NMC, 7p; Grayling at Ogemaw Heights, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Onekama, 6:30p; Traverse City West at Saginaw Heritage, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Bulldogs at Cadillac Heritage, 5:30p; Traverse City St. Francis at Charlevoix, 5:30p; Sault Ste. Marie at Gaylord, 7p; Bellaire at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Forest Area at Inland Lakes, 5:30p; Pellston at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Grand Traverse Academy at Leland, 7p; Benzie Central at Manistee, 7p; Midland at Traverse City Central, 7p

WRESTLING — Grand Traverse Academy at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p

