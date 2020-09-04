Today's Sports on TV
Sunday, September 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Italy, Faenza, Italy
9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Italy, Faenza, Italy
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BOXING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (Welterweights), Los Angeles
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, Pau to Laruns, 95 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cadiz, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland
MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Miami at Tampa Bay
2 p.m.
FSD — Detroit at Minnesota
4 p.m.
TBS — Houston at LA Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers
NBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:50 a.m.
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland vs. Finland, League B Group 4, Aviva Stadium, Dublin
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Serbia vs. Turkey, League B Group 3, Red Star Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
RADIO
2:00 — MLB, Detroit at Minnesota, AM-1310
6:00 — MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, AM-1310
