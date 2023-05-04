TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, May 5
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Dual 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California, Dual 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FIU vs. Florida St., Dual 3, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. LSU, Dual 4, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. TCU, Dual 5, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Grand Canyon, Dual 6, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Southern Cal, Dual 7, Gulf Shores, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Dual 8, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., Semifinal
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, New York
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh vs. Army, Semifinal, Boston
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Penn, Semifinal, New York
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Illinois
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
USA — The Kentucky Oaks: Day Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
7:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Minnesota at Cleveland
8:15 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at St. Louis
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Washington at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 3
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2
RADIO
8:15 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at St. Louis, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
TRACK & FIELD — Ken Bell Invitational at Traverse City Central, 1p; Traverse City West at Bay City Western, 3p; Bobcat Invite at Brethren, 2:30p; Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite, 2:30p; Blue Devil Classic at Gaylord, 1p; Lake City Invitational, 3p
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at the Loops Classic, noon; Reed City at Lake City, 9a
BASEBALL — Grand Haven at Traverse City Central, 5p; Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Inland Lakes at Boyne City, 4:30p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 4p; Harbor Springs at Ellsworth, 4p; Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, 3p; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 4:15p; Evart at Manistee, 4p; Frankfort at Manistee Catholic Central, 4:30p; Manton at Mesick, 4:30p
SOFTBALL — Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Harbor Springs at Ellsworth, 4p; Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, 3p; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 4:15p; Manton at Mesick, 4:30p; Frankfort at Onekama, 4:15p
LACROSSE — Warren De La Salle at Traverse City United, 7p; Waterford Kettering at Petoskey, 7p
GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City Christian at Traverse St. Francis JV, 4p; Manistee at Benzie Central, 5p; Petoskey at Boyne City, 5p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Buckley, 5p; Elk Rapids at Cadillac, 6:45p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Clare, 5p; Brethren at Houghton Lake, 5p; Charlevoix at Leland, 5p
GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 11a
