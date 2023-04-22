TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, April 23
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 8, Berlin (Taped)
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
ESPNU — Purdue at Maryland
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
2 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
3 p.m.
ESPNU — S. Illinois at Indiana St.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, First Round
2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Louisville, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Alabama
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Washington
4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Tennessee
CYCLING
9 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The La Fleche Wallonne, Herve to Huy, 120.6 miles, Belgium
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Liege–Bastogne–Liege, 160.6 miles, Belgium
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Marathon Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Colorado at Philadelphia
1:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Baltimore
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 4
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 4
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 4
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 4
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4
9 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Chicago at Atlanta United
9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NBC — New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio
7 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Canton, Ohio
XFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Arlington
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vegas at Seattle
RADIO
1:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Baltimore, FM-101.1/AM-1210
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.