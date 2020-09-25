Today’s Sports on TV

Sunday, September 27

AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 1, Centreville, Va.

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 2, Centreville, Va.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Florida

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

SECN — Mississippi at Louisiana State

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina

6 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Final Round

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

MLB

3 p.m.

FSD — Detroit at Kansas City

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

NBA

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 6

NFL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Minnesota, Las Vegas at New England, Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Houston at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at Buffalo, Washington at Cleveland, San Francisco at NY Giants

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Detroit at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at New Orleans

RUGBY

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Champions Cup: Toulon at Exeter, Semifinal

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round

12 p.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round

WNBA

1 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3

RADIO

3:00 — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City, AM-1310

7:30 — NBA, Boston vs. Miami, Game 6, AM-1310

