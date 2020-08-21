Sports on TV
Saturday, August 22
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
4 p.m.
NBC — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Loretta Lynn’s 2 National, Hurrican Mills, Tenn.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (taped)
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
12 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), UFC APEX, Las Vegas
MLB
4 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
MLBN — Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland
7 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Kansas City
FSD — Detroit at Cleveland
9 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco
NBA
1 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC
sports on radio
MLB — 7 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland 107.5 FM
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City Pit Spitters vs. Great Lakes Resorters, 1:05 p.m.
SOCCER – TC Central Invitational at Keystone Soccer Complex (TC Central vs. Manistee, 9a; Boyne City vs. Gaylord, 9a; TC Central vs. Boyne City, 10:40a; Manistee vs. Gaylord, 10:40a); TC West Invitational (TC West vs. Warren DeLaSalle, noon; Warren DeLaSalle vs. Portage Central, 2:30; TC West vs. Portage Central, 4:30)
at Portage Northern (vs. Holland, 11:15a; vs. Portage Northern, 2:45)
VOLLEYBALL – Petoskey at Sault Ste. Marie Invite, 9a; TC St. Francis, Leland, Glen Lake at TC West, 9a; Boyne City, East Jordan at Pellston Invite, 8:30a
