TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, August 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies, Bivouac vs. Tri-State, Charlotte, N.C.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton
FISHING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament — Day 2, South Padre Island, Texas
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.
CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago
8 p.m.
CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
IFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — National Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Bantamweights), Nashville, Tenn.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at NY Yankees
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Detroit
4 p.m.
FS1 — Toronto at Boston
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Texas OR Washington at Cincinnati
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
NFLN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Ross County at Celtic
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand
10 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16, Sydney
5 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Phoenix
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: TBD, Gold-Medal Game
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB Tampa at Detroit, FM 101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Kalamazoo at Traverse City, 7:05p
