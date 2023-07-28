TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, July 29

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London

12 p.m.

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

9 a.m.

CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 291 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

8 p.m.

ABC — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

ESPN — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

11 p.m.

SHO — Bellator MMA x Rizin: Patricky Pitbull vs. AJ McKee (Lightweights), Tokyo

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Toronto

4 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Miami

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Texas at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Celtic vs. Wolverhampton, Dublin

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia

8:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Semifinals; Hamburg-WTA Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Semifinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinal

RADIO

4 p.m. — MLB Detroit at Miami, FM 101,1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Battle Creek at Traverse City, 7:05p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you