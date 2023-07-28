TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, July 29
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London
12 p.m.
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
9 a.m.
CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 291 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
8 p.m.
ABC — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
ESPN — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
11 p.m.
SHO — Bellator MMA x Rizin: Patricky Pitbull vs. AJ McKee (Lightweights), Tokyo
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Toronto
4 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Miami
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Houston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Texas at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Celtic vs. Wolverhampton, Dublin
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand
6 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia
8:30 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Semifinals; Hamburg-WTA Final
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Semifinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinal
RADIO
4 p.m. — MLB Detroit at Miami, FM 101,1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Battle Creek at Traverse City, 7:05p
