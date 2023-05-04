TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, May 5

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Dual 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California, Dual 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FIU vs. Florida St., Dual 3, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. LSU, Dual 4, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. TCU, Dual 5, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Grand Canyon, Dual 6, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Southern Cal, Dual 7, Gulf Shores, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Dual 8, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., Semifinal

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, New York

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh vs. Army, Semifinal, Boston

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Penn, Semifinal, New York

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

USA — The Kentucky Oaks: Day Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Minnesota at Cleveland

8:15 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at St. Louis

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Washington at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 3

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2

RADIO

8:15 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at St. Louis, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

TRACK & FIELD — Ken Bell Invitational at Traverse City Central, 1p; Traverse City West at Bay City Western, 3p; Bobcat Invite at Brethren, 2:30p; Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite, 2:30p; Blue Devil Classic at Gaylord, 1p; Lake City Invitational, 3p

BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at the Loops Classic, noon; Reed City at Lake City, 9a

BASEBALL — Grand Haven at Traverse City Central, 5p; Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Inland Lakes at Boyne City, 4:30p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 4p; Harbor Springs at Ellsworth, 4p; Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, 3p; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 4:15p; Evart at Manistee, 4p; Frankfort at Manistee Catholic Central, 4:30p; Manton at Mesick, 4:30p

SOFTBALL — Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Harbor Springs at Ellsworth, 4p; Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, 3p; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 4:15p; Manton at Mesick, 4:30p; Frankfort at Onekama, 4:15p

LACROSSE — Warren De La Salle at Traverse City United, 7p; Waterford Kettering at Petoskey, 7p

GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City Christian at Traverse St. Francis JV, 4p; Manistee at Benzie Central, 5p; Petoskey at Boyne City, 5p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Buckley, 5p; Elk Rapids at Cadillac, 6:45p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Clare, 5p; Brethren at Houghton Lake, 5p; Charlevoix at Leland, 5p

GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 11a

