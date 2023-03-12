TRAVERSE CITY — And then there were two.
Glen Lake and Elk Rapids.
The Lakers were here last year. And the year before. The Elks? Well, the Elks haven’t been here since Whitney Houston’s mega-hit “I Will Always Love” was at the top of the Billboard charts and the venerable Billy Crystal was hosting the Oscars.
So yeah, it’s been a while for Elk Rapids. Thirty years, to be exact.
The last time the Elks won a regional championship and advanced to the varsity girls basketball state championship finals bracket was in 1993. But now, this 2023 squad has become its own historical marker in the annals of Elk Rapids girls basketball after capturing a Division 3 regional crown. And only they can determine how long their chapter will be.
“I’m just proud of what they’ve accomplished, proud of all the work they’ve put in and seeing it come to fruition,” Elk Rapids head coach Mike Brown said. “This team has a lot of great pieces with some great chemistry. They really like each other, so it’s fun to be around them and fun to coach them.”
If the Elks can get by a red-hot Hemlock team that knocked off No. 8-ranked Traverse City St. Francis and No. 4 Lake City in succession to stretch their win streak to 14 games, their chapter will be at least a few pages longer. But that will no doubt be a tall task for Elk Rapids, which is on a seven-game run of victories itself. They also defeated a Negaunee team that had won 19 straight, so putting a stop to long win streaks isn’t out of the Elks’ forte.
“It’s going to be a big challenge, but our girls relish in that,” Brown said. “They like the challenge. They don’t shy away from it.”
The Huskies finished the regular season ranked seventh in D3 with an offense that put up more than 70 points seven times and eclipsed the 80-point mark once. Seniors Chloe Watson and Regan Finkbeiner are both very good 3-point shooters, and junior Kylee Miller is another capable outside threat. Hemlock dialed and connected from long distance 15 times in their win against St. Francis. They hit seven threes against Lake City.
But the Elks have size and speed on their side. Kendall Standfest, a contender for 2023 Record-Eagle Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors, and Lauren Bingham, a contender for the R-E Defensive Player of the Year award, along with strong contributions from Morgan Bergquist, Lily Morton, Mattea Ball and Hunter Schellenbarger among others have limited opponents to just 33 points per game this season. And Hemlock seems to lack depth, which could be a turning point in favor of the Elks.
“After losing six seniors last year, thinking at the beginning of the season that we’d make it this far might’ve been a bit of a stretch,” Brown said. “I knew we had talent with Kendall and Morgan and Lauren. ... These girls do their best to leave it all on the floor all the time.”
The one clear advantage from anyone who has seen Elk Rapids play is team chemistry and composure on the court. The chemistry is obviously built off the court, and Brown said his players are so “loose and fun” that he sometimes worries about it.
“You think, ‘Man, they’re just so giggly and laughing. Should I cool it or just let them go?’ And I just let them go and let them be themselves,” Brown said. “They don’t get too high. They don’t get too low. That’s one of the great things because they’re able to deal with adversity.”
That chemistry has led to confidence. That confidence has led to wins. And those wins have led to more chemistry and confidence. It’s been a cycle that has powered their success with Standfest leading the way, averaging a double-double with nearly 19 points and 11 rebounds per game. The junior had a stellar showing in the regional final win, tallying 26 points and hauling in 12 boards.
“To have all the pieces stay together all year, to stay healthy, to gel the way we have and to play this well in March has been such a huge accomplishment,” Brown said. “If we’re fortunate enough to make it to the Final Four, we would definitely celebrate that. Our fans and our whole town has supported us.”
Now, the Elks find themselves just four quarters from a possible berth in the state finals at the Breslin Center.
“That would be something,” Brown said. “That would be my first trip as a coach. I’ve gone down and watched some Final Fours before, but this would be a whole new experience.”
For a veteran-led Glen Lake team that is entering its third straight state championship bracket that likely could have been four had the COVID-19 pandemic not shuttered the 2020 season right before the the regional finals, getting this far is far from a new experience.
“I don’t know. I don’t what’s different,” Glen Lake head coach Jason Bradford said. “This team works well together, moves the ball around, executes against the zone and does a lot of the things we did well last year.”
Last year’s Laker squad had Grace Bradford, the consensus 2022 Record-Eagle Girls Basketball Player of the Year, to put the team on her shoulders and take them to East Lansing. Ruby Hogan and her 18.2 points per game along with Maddie Bradford, Grace’s younger sister, and her 13.3 PPG have done their best to replace Grace’s contributions by committee.
“This year, it takes the whole team. That’s what we’re showing,” Jason Bradford said. “They try to double-down on Maddie or face-guard Ruby, and the other girls — like Jessie (Pugh) or Gemma (Lerchen) or whoever — always seem to step up. Any night, if the other team tries to take away one player’s strengths, the strengths of the other players shine.”
The Division 4 top-ranked Lakers take on a St. Charles team that has collected 15 consecutive wins. That win streak that stretches back to Jan. 19 after St. Charles’ last loss to Division 2 Saginaw Swan Valley. The Bulldogs, who capped the regular season ranked at No. 5, handled business through the first three games of the postseason, beating their opponents by 36, 18 and 52 points before a 39-34 defensive battle against Saginaw Michigan Lutheran in the regional final.
“That’s going to be a tough game,” Bradford said of the quarterfinal.
Bradford said he doesn’t view his team as either the favorite or the underdog.
“We have to go in and prove each game that we’re the better team,” he said. “Each team we face, they’re giving us their best game. We know that we always get every team’s best game, and that helps us in the long run because we have to step up to that challenge every time.”
But the Lakers do have the advantage of experience, and Bradford said that makes a big difference. Knowing what it is like to be in the Breslin, to take the court under those bright lights, to even sit on the bench during a game on such a big stage is so valuable. That’s why Bradford brought up the girls as freshmen and sophomores to last year’s state semifinal.
“It makes a big difference, a big difference,” Bradford said.
So will that difference mean this is finally the year the Lakers break through, make it to the championship game and bring home the title? If not now, when?
“We say that every year, right? That this is the year it needs to happen?” Bradford said with a laugh. “This senior group has built their identity from the experience of the success we’ve had. They want to leave saying, ‘Hey, we did this, too.’ They want to leave their own footprint on this program and have memories of their own.”
Be it the Lakers or Elks — or both — a lot is on the line when the quarterfinals tip off Tuesday. Both teams hope to see another tipoff at the Breslin.
