TRAVERSE CITY — Dinner must have been in the oven at home because Traverse City West made quick work of Petoskey in the Division 1 district volleyball championship match.
The Titans needed less than an hour to dispatch their Big North Conference foe in a straight sweep, 25-10, 25-7, 25-16, and win their second straight district title Friday on their home court.
“They did awesome,” West head coach Emily Baumann said. “They were amazing, tonight.”
West held the lead for all but eight of the 108 points scored Friday, and six of those were ties early in sets — 1-1 three times, 2-2 twice and 3-3 once. Petoskey’s only leads came at 2-1 in the first and third sets.
Baumann put a focus on keeping the momentum behind her team, keeping their foot on the gas and putting the pedal to the metal. A match can turn on a dime, and Baumann knows one small mistake can lead to a big run by the opposition.
“One of the biggest things we said coming into this game is that it’s district finals and we have to stay focused the entire time,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what they’re throwing at us. We have to play our game on our side of the court.”
That focus had to be on the little parts of the game as well.
“If Petoskey wasn’t playing awesome, I still wanted us to focus on passing amazing, hitting and swinging at the ball, being aggressive. We needed to do those things so we’re ready for it at the next match,” Baumann said.
West held the momentum for what seemed like the entire match. The Titans allowed Petoskey to score consecutive points just four times in the first two sets. The Northmen found their feet in the third and scored consecutive points five times. But only once out of the nine total times did Petoskey score more than two straight points — and it was just three to make it 10-8 in the third set.
“We talked about not letting them get on a run,” Baumann said. “If we make an error, make it better the next time. If we miss a serve, now you’ve got to get the next pass. Don’t dwell on a bad play.”
The Titans got major contributions from their six seniors. Becky Lane led in kills with 13 and had 11 digs to go along with an ace. Sara Schermerhorn racked up 34 assists, seven digs, two kills and an ace. Makenna Ebling scored on 10 kills and five aces while digging out five balls. Alaina Mikowski had 6 kills, Ally McKenna had 13 digs and an ace, and Madison Neu had one ace, two digs and three kills.
“To see their growth, not just from a talent level, but their confidence and the way they play and the way they carry themselves as women, it’s been amazing,” Baumann said. “They see what hard work really does.”
After the win, Ebling held and caressed the district trophy like it was a baby.
“I kissed it, too,” she said. “I like it. It’s really pretty.”
The Titans swept rival Traverse City Central for the district championship last season before losing in a five-set thriller to Grand Blanc in the regional title match. Ebling said it was special to win another as a senior, especially with Lane. The two have played volleyball together since the second grade.
“It’s really great to win it with my teammates who I’ve been playing with since I was really little,” Ebling said.
Friday marked the last time Ebling, Lane and the rest of the seniors will play as Titans on their home court.
“I really wanted to go out and play amazing,” Lane said. “I knew we had to focus on it and that we weren’t going to just walk away with it easily.”
West’s balanced attack relied heavily on Schermerhorn’s sets, and she delivered all night.
“It makes my job kind of hard sometimes because I have so many good hitters,” Schermerhorn said. “This is just such a great team this year. We’ve had so much fun. Everyone does their part.”
The focus now shifts to the regional tournament where West is set to take on Bay City Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Gaylord.
“It’s one game at a time,” Baumann said.
The loss wrapped up a difficult season for Petoskey, head coach Casie Parker said. Parker is in her third year at the helm of the Northmen volleyball program and said this was their most successful campaign despite dealing with injuries and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“But all of that makes you grow together more as a team,” Parker said. “We had battles together and grew closer together because of that.”
Katelyn Wodek led Petoskey in kills with eight. Faith Bailey had six kills and six digs. Lia Iacoangeli had 27 serve receptions and five digs. Olivia DeGroot led with 18 assists.
Parker said the 3-1 win over Alpena in the district semis Wednesday was “probably their best match of the season.”
“They came here hoping to have a big win, so it’s tough to go out like that,” she said. “We made memories forever. That’s what matters the most.”