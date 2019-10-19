GAYLORD — Special teams making a big difference has become the norm for the Traverse City West Titans.
The Titans (6-2, 3-1 BNC) did it yet again on Friday when they traveled to Gaylord (2-6, 0-5 BNC) and took down the Blue Devils 46-14, using a punt return for a touchdown to put their opponent away.
Just before the halftime break, Patrick O’Connor took a punt return 55-yards to the house to extend the Titans lead to 33-0.
It was all gravy from there.
The win marks the second game in a row that the Titans have scored 40 or more points and it was thanks to five different players scoring.
“I think our guys are starting to come into their own as far as what they want to be known for,” Titans head coach Greg Vaughan said. “They want to be physical.”
The Titans’ defense was caught off guard on the first play from scrimmage when Gaylord tossed a halfback pass for a huge gain but they settled in after that according to Vaughan.
“Defense did a good job of getting after them,” he said. “They got a big play to start but our guys did a good job of putting them in bad positions after that.”
Remy Schultz led the Titans offense with 164 yards on 16 carries, scoring once on a breakaway run where he shook several defenders. Christian Boivin found the endzone twice on the ground on 10 carries for 91 yards, averaging 9.1 yards per carry.
Aiden Griggs, Andy Soma and Landon Hunt each scored a rushing touchdown as well.
Soma also had a score through the air and 46 passing yards. O’Connor tallied an interception on defense.
Boivin also led the Titans defense with eight tackels including two for loss and Jerek Whitman recovered a fumble. The Titans out-gained the Blue Devils 493-174.
The win gives the Titans an automatic playoff berth. TC West finished its Big North Conference slate with a game against Petoskey on Friday.
