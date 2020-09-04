TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West’s Labor Day tournament became a lesson day.
The Titans learned that not playing a complete game won’t result in the outcome they desire. Elk Rapids gained some grounding.
Both picked up a lot about their respective teams with high expectations.
Holland Christian posted a 1-0-1 record in Friday’s three games. The host Titans put up a 1-0-1 mark and the Elks 0-2.
Holland Christian tied West 2-2 in a game that started poorly in West head coach Matt Griesinger’s mind, but improved later on.
“It’s fun to bring in best teams that we can find,” Griesinger said. “Overall, I’m happy with three of the four halves we played. I’m unhappy with our opening half against Holland Christian. We scored some nice goals, but I’m unhappy with our mood and our communication in that first half. And then it got better.”
The Maroons held the No. 1 ranking in Division 3 most of last season, setting a state record for fewest goals allowed with only five all season. The Titans, who return eight starters from a team that advanced all the way to the Division 1 state championship game, scored 40 percent of that Friday.
That game was knotted up 2-2 at halftime before the teams battled to a scoreless standstill in the second half.
Holland Christian topped Elk Rapids 1-0 in between, scoring in the 25th minute of the second half. The Elks hit the crossbar with 6:40 remaining, but couldn’t get that tying score.
The Elks, a regional finalist a year ago that returns eight starters, had two more starters — Ben Loznak and Drake Collins — miss Friday with hamstring injuries.
“That’s the whole reason why (we come here),” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. “We have a pretty senior-laden group this year. A lot of teams we’re going to play, we’ll have 90% of the ball, so we need to come out here and play teams like this, so we can learn how to be frustrated and learn what little things we have to be able to do against against the team that’s going to have 80% of the possession.”
West hosts Saginaw Heritage at 5 p.m. Saturday as an extension of the event.
West (4-1-1) took a 2-0 halftime lead on a pair of Gavin Michael goals, assisted by Dune Jung and Patrick O’Connor. Michael Judge also played a big role in Michael’s second goal.
“They were talking trash all game,” Michael said. “I mean, I put up two goals. Can’t really say much about that.”
Colin Blackport put the Titans up 3-0 off a Caleb Nowak helper, before Mason Travis put the Elks (3-2-1) on the board with 21:01 remaining.
“I don’t care about losing,” Plum said. “I care about just trying to still do things out there. There were definitely flashes in this game where we were able to move the ball. We put out two performances I’m not upset about.”
The Elks lost starters Josh Vandeveer, Cooper Kerkhof and Gunnar Keaton from last season’s state-ranked team that moved within a game of the Division 3 semifinals.
Cooper Davis and Michael scored goals against Holland Christian, with Kaden Ales and Jung drawing assists. Blade Kalbfleisch put up five saves against Holland, with Josh Reece stopping the same amount versus the Elks.
“It was a good day,” Michael said. “We could have done better. We’ve got a few new guys, but we should be good once we come back from everything. We need everybody to complete the team.”
West beat Saginaw Heritage in the district semifinals 3-1 last season. The Hawks face TC Central regularly, but otherwise haven’t played West since 2013, when the Titans won 2-1 in a shootout for the district title.
West lost three key components to last year’s title-game run in Grant Holfels, Caleb Sipple and Caleb Kinney, but have eight starters back and both of the team’s goalies.
“Team culture and camaraderie and everything isn’t something that we need to worry about,” Griesinger said. “They lost their spring season. They lost their club season. So they were itching to get back out there.”
