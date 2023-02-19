TRAVERSE CITY — The Big Lebowski vibes were buzzing at Lucky Jack’s with everyone looking like “the Dude” with their mullets flowing to their shoulders at The Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference championships Saturday.
Traverse City West won the Friday and Saturday girls GNHSBC Team Tournament with a six-game Baker game score of 941 and defended their title from last season.
Glen Lake took second with an 845 series, followed by Traverse City Christian (827) in third and Traverse City Central in fourth (827).
TC West won the boys tournament with a six-game series of 1,045. TC West coach Aaron Phillips said he couldn’t be more pleased with the work the team put in this season and is excited about regionals.
“They are going to have to start doing some neck exercises to hold up all of those medals — so that lets you know that we had a great season,” Phillips laughed. “They made Traverse City West proud.”
TC West won the tournament short of four bowlers and still dominated the lanes. Titans senior Mallory Smith joined the bowling team two weeks ago after playing basketball and contributed big by helping the Titans win the Big North Conference.
It came down to TC Central and TC West for the BNC, and Smith was the deciding factor for the Titans to pull off the victory.
“I was extremely impressed,” Phillips said on Smith’s quick learning curve. “To be shorthanded all year and still come away with a conference title is mind-blowing.”
TC Central took second place with a 1,079 series, and Benzie Central finished in third with a 1,013. TC Central and TC West are traveling to Lansing for Division 1 regional.
Phillips has high expectations for his squad as they head down to Royal Scot.
“We’re hoping to send not just a team but a handful of players down to the state finals with a chance to come away with more hardware,” Phillips said.
The Huskies hope to join the Titans at state, but a lot of their success this season has been from the work Benzie senior Dominic Lopez and his teammates have put in.
Lopez has been a part of the bowling team since freshmen year and continues to show his coach, Chip Fryer, and his team why he’s one of the best in northern Michigan.
“Dominique is one of the best gifts I’ve ever had,” Fryer said. “I love all these boys, and I’ve had the privilege of coaching all seven of them this year,”
Lopez walked away with six medals on Saturday and a 2023 Conference Dream Team nod. Lopez hopes to walk away with more before his time at Benzie Central ends.
“I put in a lot of work for it this year,” Lopez said on winning six medals. “I feel like I learned.”
Fryer didn’t stutter by saying he hopes the Huskies can get to Battle Creek for state after heading to Gaylord Bowling Center for Division 3 regionals next week.
Traverse City Christian, Glen Lake and Bellaire are also joining the Huskies in Gaylord; but this season, TC Christian has been on a tear. The Sabres finished the season undefeated.
“It’s pretty exciting to compete against bigger teams like Traverse City Central and Traverse City West,” Sabres coach Brent Wheat said. “There are challenges, but the conditions vary every week. Some weeks we don’t necessarily have our best game, but we fight through it, and the team does a good job of fighting.”
Elk Rapids, Grayling, and Boyne City are traveling to Spare Time Lanes in Cheboygan.
Cadillac, Petoskey, and Gaylord will be at Richfield Bowl in Flint.
