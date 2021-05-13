TRAVERSE CITY — Diane Goss knew her team was poised to do something special this season, they just needed to put it all together on a single day.
The Traverse City West Titans traveled to rival Traverse City Central for a dual meet Wednesday and five school records fell, including a 19-year-old one, between the schools.
The Titans girls team dominated the sprints, breaking school records in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races.
The 800 meter relay team of Rylee Herban, Isabel Spearing, Sara Schermerhorn and Arianna Stallworth broke a 19-year-old school record with a 1:46.09.
Spearing broke the TC West record in the 400 (58.61), Schermerhorn broke the 200 record (25.94) and Stallworth broke the 100 record (12.64) each to win their respective events.
“They’re just so determined and so dedicated to the training that it was just waiting for the right day with the right weather,” Titans girls head coach Diane Goss said. “I’m so very, very proud of them.”
TC Central junior Julia Flynn honed in on the 1600 meter race this week after breaking the school record in the 3200 multiple times this year.
Flynn managed to destroy another school record Wednesday by running a 4:41.87 in the 1600, a full 10 seconds faster than what Sielle Kearney ran back in 2017 (4:51.8). The performance comes on the heels of a 3200 meter race last Friday that broke her own school record by 20 seconds.
“Today was really about feeling what I thought I was capable of, feeling the pace and having the muscle memory to just trusting my body to do what I’ve trained it to do,” Flynn said.
Flynn’s times now place her at No. 4 in the nation in the 1600 and No. 8 in the nation in the 3200 (10:09.87). She said national rankings are a ‘cherry on top’ of her school records but not what she is striving for.
“She’s obviously been running great but you also have to look at the rest of the crew,” TC Central girls coach Paul Anderson said. “We have six girls in the mile qualified (for regionals), six in the 800 and hopefully we will have a few more in the 3200 come Monday.“
Anderson said that Flynn and Avery McLean, who signed to run at Michigan State University Wednesday morning, helped pace his team who had multiple new runners qualify for regionals. Flynn also led the 800 with a personal best 2:12.13, pacing her teammates to help lead every single one who was trying to qualify in that race to do so.
“They’ve (West) got sprinters so we kind of match up with the 400, so the 4x400 relay could be interesting,” Anderson said. “We could both do very well at the state level it just depends on where we can use our horses and when we decide to use them.”
The Titans’ sprinting program won the 100, 200 and 400 on the boys side as well, showing their speed is their biggest strength.
“It’s been growing by leaps and bounds because they are seeing the Titan training program, the weight program and they are buying into it,” Goss said of the sprinting program at West. “They are now seeing the rewards and super proud of them.”
There were seven personal records set by winners in the boys meet and four girls winners who set new career bests Wednesday.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 100 — Dominik Glew (TCW) 11.18; 200 — Remy Schulz (TCW) 22.95 PR; 400 — Ben Harbers (TCW) 53.25 PR 800 — Drew Seabase (TCC) 1:58.66 PR; 1600 — Luke Venhuizen (TCC) 4:32.89; 3200 — Micah Bauer (TCC) 9:54.76 PR; 110 hurdles — William Finnegan (TCC) 16.84; 300 hurdles — Josiah Krommendyk (TCC) 42.55; 400 relay — TC West 43.89 (Glew, Patrick O’Connor, Tony Gallegos, Schulz); 800 relay — TC West 1:32.46 (Glew, Schulz, Gallegos, Preston Dion); 1600 relay — TC Central 3:35.57 (George Abner, Seabase, Peyson Fraser, Andrew Ford) 3200 relay — TC West 8:31.45 (Habers, Jonah Hochstetler, Isaac Stone, Peter Worden) Shot put — Christian Boivin (TCW) 46-00 PR; Discus — Zach Konchek (TCW) 119-07; High Jump — Josh Burnham (TCC) 6-0; Pole Vault — Mason King (TCW) 14-00 PR; Long Jump — Nolan Breithaupt (TCC) 21-06.25 PR.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 100 — Arianna Stallworth (TCW) 12.64 PR; 200 — Sara Schermerhorn (TCW) 25.94 PR; 400 —Isabel Spearing (TCW) 58.61 PR; 800 — Julia Flynn (TCC) 2:12.13 PR; 1600 — Flynn (TCC) 4:41.87; 100 hurdles — Mackenna Burkholder (TCC) 16.31; 300 hurdles — Audrey Wolff (TCW) 50.82; 400 relay — TC West 52.94 (Rylee Herban, Anna Curry, Eva Lawson, Madalen Ferrill); 800 relay — TC West 1:46.09 SR (Herban, Spearing, Schermerhorn, Stallworth); 1600 relay — TC West 4:13.31 (Ava King, Schermerhorn, Stallworth, Spearing); 3200 relay — TC West 10:02.35 (Lexi Hodges, Ella Thomas, Elliott Smith, King); Shot put — Mackenzie Bohrer (TCC) 43-08.5; Discus — Leah Doezema (TCC) 111-09; High Jump — Paige LaMott (TCC) 4-10; Pole Vault — Becky Lane (TCW) 9-06; Long Jump — Reegan Graham (TCW) 15-11.5.