ROCKFORD — Traverse City West looked completely different than the team that played Aug. 26.
The Titans lost 6-0 to Okemos that day, and the Chiefs would go on to earn the state’s No. 1 ranking in the soccer coaches’ association poll.
That came to an end Saturday in Rockford, with West avenging that loss as Caleb Kinney buried a shot to the post three minutes into the second half to give the Titans a 1-0 Division 1 regional championship win and earn a berth in Wednesday’s state semifinal at Holt against Novi (20-1-2).
West head coach Matt Griesinger said the Aug. 26 Titans were “trying to figure out who we were as a team.”
Saturday’s version had no such problem.
“We didn’t have any superstars today,” Griesinger said. “We had a whole team of guys who did their roles.”
West (17-4-2) attacked No. 1-ranked Okemos’ 4-3-3 formation by assigning defenders to the Chiefs’ midfielders and wings, mainly keeping the game in Okemos’ end after the first 10 minutes.
The contest was moved to Rockford’s upper artificial turf field near the football stadium after the Tuesday and Wednesday regional semifinal games there experienced issues with the grass because of heavy rains.
Kinney scored the game’s only goal off a set piece in the 43rd minute. Colin Blackport’s corner kick was flicked by Finn Durbin back to Kinney, who buried his shot.
Blade Kalbfleisch made nine saves for the Titans, who return to Holt for their first postseason contest there since a 2016 regional finals loss to East Kentwood in penalty kicks.
“We have a group with designs on making it to the Final Four, and then anything can happen there,” Griesinger said. “Now the season is down to two games.”
West might need another 1-0 effort Wednesday, as the No 3-ranked Wildcats allowed more than one goal only once this season. Game time is 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at CLARELudington 1
Elk Rapids 0
Elk Rapids fell to Ludington in regionals for the second straight year, this time in a 1-0 defensive battle.
“It wasn’t really a fun game to watch,” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. “More of a battle of long kicks. We definitely had more dangerous looks than them, but we just didn’t convert them.”
The Orioles scored the game’s only goal when Elks goalie Jack Spencer made a save and had the ball dislodged in a collision. Spencer finished with five saves.
The Elks (19-4-2) return all but three players from this season’s roster, losing forward Josh Vandeveer, midfielder Cooper Kerkhof and defender Gunnar Keaton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.