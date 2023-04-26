TRAVERSE CITY — The Murchie Memorial Baseball Trophy has a near-permanent residence in the athletic office at Traverse City West.
The Titans retained the large trophy that goes to the winner of the doubleheader between West and Traverse City Central for the 11th straight year.
The winner pays to update the plaques that adorn the trophy that’s starting to show a little age with wear around the corners. That’s less than $20, a price Titans head coach Matt Bocian gladly pays to keep the hardware on the west side of town.
West won the opener 4-0 on Jack Griffiths’ 12-strikeout gem, counteracting an 11-strikeout performance from Central’s Josh Klug in Tuesday’s chilly Big North Conference doubleheader at Turtle Creek Stadium.
“Klug is a great guy, a great pitcher,” Griffiths said after the doubleheader ended with temperatures at 36 degrees. “I’ve been looking forward to this game for a long time. To be able to beat him out, props to him, he pitched a hell of a game. But I’m glad we came out on top.”
Central came back to win the nightcap 6-4, marking the fifth straight time the two split, forcing the Murchie trophy to be decided by run differential.
“To be able to keep it home with us is pretty nice,” said Griffiths, the junior right-hander. “I’d like my last year of high school to have it here one more time and have that carry on.”
TC Central senior pitcher Owen Dawson took a no-hitter into the nightcap’s sixth inning before West scored two in the sixth and another in the seventh to come up short in winning the game but secure enough runs to keep the trophy.
“It’s good for the kids,” Bocian said. “They like seeing it. They like keeping it on the west side. And it’s a memorial to remember a former student-athlete.”
TC West (8-4, 1-1 Big North) hosts Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday. The Titans came into Tuesday’s doubleheader winners of five of their last six. TC Central (6-5, 1-1 Big North) hosts Kingsley on Thursday.
Tuesday’s game was the BNC opener for both teams, and West’s first games this season in Traverse City as the school’s diamonds are undergoing upgrades and won’t be ready until at least this summer.
Griffiths whiffed a dozen Trojans over six innings, giving way to side-arming righty Quinten Gillespie, who recorded a save with a hitless inning after coming on with a runner on base. Central threatened to get on the board when pinch hitter Ben Rice singled to left field and Donnie Meyer walked with one out, but Gillespie escaped the jam with a pair of groundball outs.
Klug fanned 11 over six innings, allowing five hits and two walks.
A misplayed fly ball in the second inning led to three West runs on what would be scored a bases-loaded triple for Gillespie. The Titans added another in the fourth when Hunter Witham doubled and scored on an Owen Hendrix infield hit that was misplayed. Ian Robertson and Witham each collected two hits for West.
Robertson started the nightcap for West, going three innings while allowing only one run and striking out two. Sophomore Caden Stoops came on for three innings and lefty Tristan Simrau pitched the seventh, when Central scored a run on a reversed call at first base with two outs.
“We felt we gave them four runs in the first game,” Central head coach Pat McDonald said. “So it should have been 0-0. But we weren’t hitting the ball in the first game. Second game, we definitely came out hitting the ball hard. We felt we had better at-bats in the second game, better approaches with our hitters. Our defense stepped up a bit.”
Drew Rokos made a diving catch in the outfield, and Andrew Fender’s two-run single in the sixth for a 5-1 Trojans lead and putting the teams even in runs for the doubleheader at the time.
West scored single runs in the sixth and seventh, with Isaac Kelsey’s RBI single in the sixth not only breaking up Dawson’s no-hitter but putting West back in the Murchie run differential lead. Mike Healy came across in the seventh on a passed-ball third strike that allowed Maverick Richard to reach first. Robertson put Healy in scoring position with a single to right on a pitch where he tried to call timeout but wasn’t given it by the umpire.
Stoops drove in Kelsey with a sacrifice fly to right field in the second for West’s first run, while the Trojans’ first run came off a Dawson RBI singe in the first to score Meyer, who in turn drove in Fender with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
JJ Dutmers closed out Central’s win with 1.2 innings, allowing one hit, an unearned run and striking out three.
