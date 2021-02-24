TRAVERSE CITY — Quinn Disbrow came into Tuesday’s game against rival Traverse City Central averaging 1.8 points a game.
The junior guard more than tripled that in the final 1:01, when she put the game away with six straight free throws that iced Traverse City West’s 43-31 victory over the Trojans.
Disbrow knocked down a half dozen from the line, the first four on one-and-ones.
Sara Schermerhorn’s 3-pointer put West up 35-29 midway through the fourth quarter, putting the Titans firmly in the lead after the contest was tied 25-25 following three quarters.
“I was definitely happy after that,” Schermerhorn said. “And then with Quinn making all those free throws, it definitely helped us. So, that’s a fun way to end it.”
Megan Lautner led the Titans (3-2, 3-2 Big North Conference) with 17 points. She also leads the BNC in scoring at 14.8 per game. Schermerhorn added 11 points, Aliah Diehl chipped in nine and Disbrow six.
The two teams battled back and forth through three quarters. Catelyn Heethuis’ 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer gave TC Central (1-4, 1-3 Big North) an 11-8 lead, and Schermerhorn’s layup moved West into halftime with a 17-15 lead.
“I think just our whole team was really hustling on both offense and defense, and that was a big contributor,” Schermerhorn said. “We just kept the ball moving and kept fighting the whole game. Playing Central is always a tough game, so the fact that we came out on top is always nice.”
Central drew back into a 25-25 tie after three quarters on Grace Maitland’s driving layup. The Trojans pounded the ball inside to Peyton Carlson and Sophia Locricchio for all of its other third-quarter points, with Carson scoring six and Locricchio two, with Heethuis helping effectively break a TC West press for several easy buckets.
“Aliah and Megan had their hands full,” West head coach Amy Drake said. “They are physical in the middle. I think everyone’s going to be physical with us in the middle, because that’s where we go. We’re gonna see that a lot, especially the second half of the season.”
Carlson led Central with 14 points, while Heethuis added seven and Locricchio four.
West hit on 16 of 19 free throws for the night, with Diehl and Lautner each knocking down 5 of 6.
The Titans hit 12 more free throws on only seven more attempts than Central, not coincidentally winning by 12.
“That was huge for us we’ve been struggling a little bit from the line, so tonight to step up and put those in was was huge,” Drake said. “Quinn stepped up and she hits six in a row.”
West hits the road Thursday to play at Gaylord, while Central travels Thursday to league leader Cadillac.
The Titans rebounded from a three-point loss to Cadillac and a two-point setback against Petoskey last week.
“It was huge after two close ones, one with Cadillac and then with Petoskey the other night,” Drake said. “This was huge for us to get another win.”