FRANKFORT — Written on the whiteboard in the Snowbirds’ locker room at Frankfort High School were five words. “There is no plan B.”
Even if there was, they didn’t need it.
Plan A worked quite well for Gaylord St. Mary, vaulting the Snowbirds to a regional championship victory over McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday and earning them a trip to the state quarterfinals. St. Mary will go toe to toe with defending state champion Fowler at Manton on Tuesday.
For now, Snowbirds’ head coach Pat Schultz had a simple message for his girls after the 51-31 win over the Comets.
“Enjoy it,” Schultz said.
The Division 4 regional title bout began on shaky ground for both teams, resulting in several turnovers, missed shots and an 11-10 St. Mary lead after one quarter of play. But the Snowbirds (22-2) found their footing in the frenetic pace that has been their calling card and outscored NMC 18-3 in the second frame to lead 29-13 at the break.
St. Mary’s constant and mistake-inducing trap defense and full-court press forced the Comets to commit 40 turnovers, never allowing NMC (17-5) to settle into its game plan. That, Schultz said, is Plan A — thrive in the uncomfortable.
“We’ve always said the uglier the game the better,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to win ‘em all, but we have to play 90 feet. We can’t play 30 feet. We’re not built for that.”
Schultz could tell within the first four possessions that the Snowbirds’ defensive pressure was going to bother the Comets, and that was before St. Mary ran NMC up and down the court for 32 minutes.
“For them to come out and play some of their best basketball in a regional championship, I’m not usually at a loss for words — but this group did a fantastic job,” Schultz said. “I’m so proud of them.”
Ava Schultz, who finished with seven points — including two on a made field goal from her knees, said that chaotic energy is all she’s known while playing for her father. Any time there is a loose ball, Ava said it’s a St. Mary’s girl diving for it.
“Not having any structure or having to be in a certain spot or any Xs and Os, that just makes it feel more fluid and free and creative with how to get the ball in the hoop,” she said.
Macey Bebble is often the agent of chaos for the Snowbirds. The junior guard finished with 11 points, but her hounding defense and ballhawk mentality was responsible for many of those 40 Comet turnovers.
Pat Schultz called Bebble “one of the best guards in northern Michigan” because she “has no fear.”
“I love Mace to death — and she knows this — but she fits this system the best because she’s the most undisciplined player in the world,” he said. “She just knows, ‘I’m going no matter what.’ She follows our motto. For her, there is no plan B.”
Bebble took Schultz’s comment as a compliment.
“Obviously I’m not the tallest, so I had to find something for me,” she said. “That’s my speed and creating chaos and making the other team uncomfortable. I always want to be going. That’s what our whole team is taught. Create chaos.”
Bailey Murrell led the Snowbirds with 18 points after scoring just four in the regional semifinal. Schultz said Murrell’s performance was the perfect example of what makes St. Mary such a competitive team.
“One player will go off one game, the next game it’s another player,” he said. “Someone else steps up. Whoever the other team takes away, there’s always someone else who’s going to get it done.”
Schultz said he was “super impressed” with Murrell and named her the player of the game.
“I bet they (McBain NMC) had no idea she was even on the roster,” he said. “I think they know now.”
For the Comets, although they lost, they finished something they started two years ago. Their last appearance in the regional final was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season in mid-March 2020.
“It’s nice to get back to this moment and get back to this game and actually play the game, see what the experience is like,” NMC head coach Rich Bennett said.
Bennett gave credit to the St. Mary defense and said his team simply couldn’t break the press.
“It caused our girls to do some things they don’t tend to do, make passes they don’t usually make, take shots they don’t usually take, second guess themselves,” Bennett said. “That’s just not our basketball.”
Down big at halftime, Bennett had a message of his own for his girls.
“I told them, ‘I don’t care about the score. I just want you to go out and play 16 minutes with no regrets. Just leave it on the court. Don’t walk out of here wishing you could’ve done something different or thinking you should’ve done something different. Just give it your very best,’” he said.
Megan Bennett capped off her Comet career with a team-high 12 points.
The Snowbirds have now won 10 games in a row and face a Fowler team that has won eight consecutive and sits at 21-3 after beating Saginaw Nouvel 52-42 to win its regional Thursday.
The quarterfinal tip is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday. It is the final step before the state semifinals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center — the ultimate destination for every high school basketball team in the state.
“It always seemed like something that was so far away and out of reach,” Ava Schultz said. “Now that we’re actually almost there, I feel like we’ve earned it and that it’s actually in our grasp.”
