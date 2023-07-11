TRAVERSE CITY — A 4-3 setback at the hands — or fins — of the Kenosha Kingfish dropped the Traverse City Pit Spitters out of first place in the Great Lakes East Division.
Fortunately, northern Michigan’s Northwoods League squad already secured a playoff berth by winning the Great Lakes East Division in the first half of the season.
The one-run loss to the Kingfish at Turtle Creek Stadium on Tuesday dropped the Pit Spitters to 27-16 and now a half-game behind the red-hot Kalamazoo Growlers, who have won five straight to improve to 27-15. The Growlers are 6-2 in the second half of the season, and the Pit Spitters are 5-3 as the All-Star Game festivities approach in just under two weeks on July 24-25 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Kenosha got to Traverse City starter Nathan Dvorsky for two runs in a 29-pitch second inning. The Kingfish tallied one more run in the top of the fifth to grab a 3-0 lead on a Brandon-Brandon connection as Brandon Nigh singled in Brandon Heidal.
In the sixth inning, the Pit Spitters finally broke through against Kenosha starter Greg Martinez, who had allowed just one hit through the first five innings. Traverse City loaded the bases with three straight singles to start the bottom of the frame, with the third from Parker Brosius driving in Cooper Erikson. Camden Traficante doubled to right field two batters later to plate Evan Orzech and Brosius, knotting the game at 3-3.
But the Kingfish took the lead right back in the top of the seventh on a Henry Brown single to center off Hayden Brown that drove in Dom Listi. Mitch White held Kenosha scoreless the rest of the way, but the damage was already done as the Kingfish relievers repaid the favor and allowed just a hit and a walk in the final three innings.
Hayden Brown was saddled with the tough-luck loss, going 1.2 innings and giving up the winning run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. White struck out six of the 12 batters he faced in relief, and Dvorsky went five innings for the no-decision.
The Pit Spitters begin a four-game home series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Wednesday, including a day-night doubleheader Thursday at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Nick Powers (3-1, 1.95 ERA) takes the mound with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch Wednesday.
