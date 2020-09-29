Tennis

DIVISION 1

1. Okemos

2. Ann Arbor Huron

3. Ann Arbor Pioneer

4. Northville

5. Birmingham Brother Rice

6. Troy

7. Bloomfield Hills

8. Novi

9. Grosse Pointe South 

10. Troy Athens 

11. Hudsonville 

12. Rockford 

13. Plymouth Canton 

14. Rochester Adams 

15. Ann Arbor Skyline 

16. Utica Eisenhower

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 

2. Birmingham Groves 

2. Birmingham Seaholm 

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 

5. Midland Dow 

6. Mattawan 

7. Portage Central 

8. Battle Creek Lakeview 

9. Portage Northern 

10. Walled Lake Central 

10. Berkley 

10. U of D Jesuit 

13. Traverse City Central 

14. Byron Center 

15. Midland 

16. Flushing 

16. Gibraltar Carlson 

DIVISION 3

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills

2. Cranbrook-Kingswood

3. Detroit Country Day

4. St. Clair

5. Chelsea 

6. East Grand Rapids

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern

7. Grand Rapids Christian 

7. Haslett 

10. Allegan 

10. Holland Christian

12. Hamilton 

13. St. Joseph 

14. Zeeland East 

15. Sturgis 

16. St. Johns

DIVISION 4

1. Kalamazoo Hackett

2. Traverse City St. Francis

3. University Liggett

4. Hudsonville Unity Christian

5. NorthPointe Christian

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7. Williamston

8. Whitehall

9. Big Rapids

10. Comstock Park 

10. North Muskegon 

12. Grand Rapids West Catholic 

13. Jackson Lumen Christi 

14. Maple City Glen Lake 

15. Portland 

16.Ludington 

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you