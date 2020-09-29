DIVISION 1
1. Okemos
2. Ann Arbor Huron
3. Ann Arbor Pioneer
4. Northville
5. Birmingham Brother Rice
6. Troy
7. Bloomfield Hills
8. Novi
9. Grosse Pointe South
10. Troy Athens
11. Hudsonville
12. Rockford
13. Plymouth Canton
14. Rochester Adams
15. Ann Arbor Skyline
16. Utica Eisenhower
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. Birmingham Groves
2. Birmingham Seaholm
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
5. Midland Dow
6. Mattawan
7. Portage Central
8. Battle Creek Lakeview
9. Portage Northern
10. Walled Lake Central
10. Berkley
10. U of D Jesuit
13. Traverse City Central
14. Byron Center
15. Midland
16. Flushing
16. Gibraltar Carlson
DIVISION 3
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Cranbrook-Kingswood
3. Detroit Country Day
4. St. Clair
5. Chelsea
6. East Grand Rapids
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern
7. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Haslett
10. Allegan
10. Holland Christian
12. Hamilton
13. St. Joseph
14. Zeeland East
15. Sturgis
16. St. Johns
DIVISION 4
1. Kalamazoo Hackett
2. Traverse City St. Francis
3. University Liggett
4. Hudsonville Unity Christian
5. NorthPointe Christian
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Williamston
8. Whitehall
9. Big Rapids
10. Comstock Park
10. North Muskegon
12. Grand Rapids West Catholic
13. Jackson Lumen Christi
14. Maple City Glen Lake
15. Portland
16.Ludington
