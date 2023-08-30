TC WEST vs. GRAND HAVEN
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Buccaneer Stadium, Grand Haven
RECORDS: TC West 0-1; Grand Haven 0-1
LAST WEEK: West dropped a 13-7 decision to Gaylord; Grand Haven lost 41-13 to Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
LAST YEAR: Grand Haven won 49-21
SERIES: West leads 8-7
RADIO: FM-106.3 WQON
BACKGROUND: The Titans aim to reclaim the Coast Guard Cup from the Buccaneers after winning the trophy each of its first two years in 2019 and 2021. Both teams come off setbacks to teams that were 6-4 a year ago, although West's contest was much closer. New Titans coach James Wagner looks for his first win a West's helm.
TC CENTRAL vs. LAPEER
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Lapeer HS
RECORDS: TC Central 1-0; Lapeer 1-0
LAST WEEK: TC Central downed Plymouth 38-21; Lapeer beat Ann Arbor Huron 40-13
LAST YEAR: Lapeer won 56-42
SERIES: Lapeer leads 1-0
RADIO: FM-104.5 WZTC
BACKGROUND: Lapeer won their official first meeting last year in a high-scoring affair (Lapeer East and West merged in 2014; Central beat East the previous year 34-14). Both are coming off big wins to open the season, with the Lightning topping Huron in a gam at Michigan Stadium in last week's "Battle of the Big House" games, which TCC played in to open the 2021 season. Drew Zrimec threw for 151 yards last week to lead all Saginaw Valley League-Blue QBs, while Lapeer's Zac Oleniczak's 192 were second among SVL-Red QBs.
TC ST. FRANCIS vs. LAWTON
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Lawton HS
RECORDS: TCSF 1-0; Lawton 1-0
LAST WEEK: St. Francis topped Charlevoix 41-40 in OT; Lawton beat Benton Harbor 51-20
LAST YEAR: TCSF won 42-7
SERIES: TCSF leads 1-0
STREAM: youtube.com/@NextLevelBroadcasting
BACKGROUND: St. Francis rolled in last year's top-10 clash, the first meeting between the two powerhouses. The Gladiators, who graduated all 11 offensive starters and eight on defense, looked impressive in a tough overtime win against a very good Charlevoix team last week. Running back Harrison Shepherd left that game with an ankle injury, but should be ready to play this week.
GAYLORD vs. KINGSLEY
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Rodes Field, Kingsley
RECORDS: Gaylord 1-0; Kingsley 1-0
LAST WEEK: Gaylord topped TC West 13-7; Kingsley beat Reed City 46-12
LAST YEAR: Gaylord won 17-16
SERIES: Gaylord leads 1-0
RADIO: FM-93.7 (Kingsley)/FM-101.5 (Gaylord)
BACKGROUND: The Blue Devils won last year in the inaugural meeting between the two on a late Connor Byram field goal. Byram connected on three FGs in last week's win over TC West. Kingsley blew out Reed City, which was 11-2 last year and played in the D6 semifinals. Gaylord returns most of its imposing defense from last year that allowed only two foes to break 20 points.
FRANKFORT vs. GLEN LAKE
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Glen Lake HS
RECORDS: Frankfort 1-0; Glen Lake 1-0
LAST WEEK: Frankfort beat Mancelona 38-8; Glen Lake beat Manton 34-18
LAST YEAR: Frankfort won 22-6 at Lockhart Field
SERIES: Frankfort leads 42-20-1
STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Glen Lake is coming off a real test from an improving Manton program, with the Rangers looking like they had the game until several fourth-quarter fumbles proved costly and the Lakers took advantage. Frankfort controlled its opener against Mancelona at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.