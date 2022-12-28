Top 10 Headlines
1. Rolling Jones gathers another Moss: Benzie’s Hunter Jones wins Pete Moss Invitational
2. Taco ‘bout it: St. Francis feasts on Harbor Springs during Taco Tuesday twinbill
3. Bisballe-ing Out: Chloe and MacKenzie Bisballe lead No. 9 Lake City over Bellaire
4. Standfest and Deliver: Sophomore Kendall Standfest propels Elk Rapids past Petoskey
5: A to Zickert: Career-high 35 points for Quinn Zickert leads No. 3 Benzie past No. 10 Buckley
6. Hip Check: Grawn’s Kevin Tarras overcomes osteoarthritis, hip replacement to ski again
7. United Way: Traverse City’s co-op lacrosse team seeking to build on last season’s success
8. Trail Blazed: Ponstein hanging up cleats after 40 years as Kalkaska Blazers softball coach
9. On the Dot: Dot McMahan crushes Bayshore Marathon course record by 6 minutes
10. By A Country Mile: Traverse City St. Francis dominates No. 7 Detroit Country Day, 45-20
