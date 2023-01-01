FOOTBALL
• TC Central’s Mack Shane catches TD, hits extra point to lift Trojans over rival Titans in TC Patriot Game
BOYS SOCCER
• Peterson, Ball net goals in final minutes to lift Elk Rapids to district title over Traverse City Christian
BOYS BASKETBALL
• St. Francis tops Central in double-overtime thriller
WRESTLING
• Gaylord’s Stradling and Gautreau win state gold in D2 boys
ICE HOCKEY
• Luke VanderRoest nets game-winner as Trojans win McCullough Cup for 20th time
MISCELLANEOUS
• A night of three 300s: Two area bowlers combine to roll a trio of 300 games in one league night
• Pit Spitters turn into Cork Dorks for Alternate Identity night, awarded Northwoods League Promotion of the Year
• Gaylord’s Russell Hush wins regional title day after tornado
• Dot McMahan crushes Bayshore Marathon course record by 6 minutes
• Anci Dy tops sister Anika in sudden death playoff to win Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship
