FOOTBALL

• TC Central’s Mack Shane catches TD, hits extra point to lift Trojans over rival Titans in TC Patriot Game

BOYS SOCCER

• Peterson, Ball net goals in final minutes to lift Elk Rapids to district title over Traverse City Christian

BOYS BASKETBALL

• St. Francis tops Central in double-overtime thriller

WRESTLING

• Gaylord’s Stradling and Gautreau win state gold in D2 boys

ICE HOCKEY

• Luke VanderRoest nets game-winner as Trojans win McCullough Cup for 20th time

MISCELLANEOUS

• A night of three 300s: Two area bowlers combine to roll a trio of 300 games in one league night

• Pit Spitters turn into Cork Dorks for Alternate Identity night, awarded Northwoods League Promotion of the Year

• Gaylord’s Russell Hush wins regional title day after tornado

• Dot McMahan crushes Bayshore Marathon course record by 6 minutes

• Anci Dy tops sister Anika in sudden death playoff to win Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship

