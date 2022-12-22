TRAVERSE CITY — Even more classic? Sounds good.
The Record-Eagle’s Summer Classic senior all-star games expanded, with boys and girls basketball added to the roster for 2022.
The events bring to the number of all-star events hosted and sponsored by the Traverse City Record-Eagle to five, joining the baseball and softball games that started in 2021 and the Honor Roll/John Lober Track Meet that’s been running for 48 years.
The all-star game expansion and continuation of the others ranks at No. 9 on the Record-Eagle’s top 10 local sports stories of 2022.
Charlevoix’s Taylor Petrosky earned the girls MVP, with Benzie Central’s Nate Childers taking both the MVP and 3-point competition on the boys side. Glen Lake’s Grace Bradford won the girls 3-point contest.
Petrosky’s 11-point, five-round performance helped her National team win 50-46.
Petoskey’s Brady Ewing won the slam dunk competition that concluded the day’s festivities, outdueling Cadillac’s Cole Jenema in the finals.
Childers was the star of the first half, scoring 10 first-quarter points, including a 3-pointer that knotted the game at 25-25. Childers scored eight more in the second quarter and tickled the twine for a three in the third to finish with 21 points and earn the MVP honors in the 80-55 American victory.
“That’s a crazy feeling,” Childers said. “I’ve been dreaming of this day and playing against all of these great players. It’s legit just crazy. I can’t believe it.”
Players, coaches, friends and family continued to mill about the court after the day’s events were complete with many hoping to see the event again next year.
“This was awesome. (The Record-Eagle) did a great job with all of this, the jerseys and the organization and everything else that went into it,” McBain Northern Michigan Christian’s Trevin Winkle said. “I thought it was really cool.”
Lake Leelanau St. Mary senior August Schaub hit the first home run in the baseball game’s short two-year history, jolting a shot out of Turtle Creek Stadium to help the National team to a 23-9 win.
Benzie Central’s Schultz went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI in the Americans’ big five-run fifth inning in a 7-4 victory in the second annual softball game at TC St. Francis.
Charlevoix’s Grace Lentz won the home run derby after the game, belting a pair of long balls off a pitching machine in the finals to top Benzie’s Riley Sanchez.
Sanchez hit the most homers in the first round, leading the American squad to the derby team title as players tried to hit the more squishy dimple balls from a pitching machine set at 53 miles per hour.
“Those dimple balls are harder to get out than regular balls, for sure,” Lentz said.
“But it’s nicer with those though in the machine because the regular softballs go everywhere because of the seams, so I was kind of happy we had the dimple balls, honestly, because you know that it’s going right down the middle.”
The Record-Eagle plans to continue the Summer Classics in 2023 with more seniors set to be highlighted after the final year of high school athletics is in the books.
