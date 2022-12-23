KALKASKA — The Ponstein legacy at Kalkaska has endured for 40 years.
It’s destined to remain for more.
Rik Ponstein retired after 40 years of coaching softball, all but four at Kalkaska. He also led Traverse City West for four seasons in between long stints with the Blazers. Now, his son, Mike, takes over the KHS softball program.
The coaching career of a northern Michigan legend that spans parts of five decades holds down the No. 8 spot in the batting order of the Record-Eagle’s top local sports stories of 2022.
The elder Ponstein leaves behind a sterling legacy cemented by a 776-437 record, 13 district titles, a regional championship and eight Lake Michigan Conference crowns. The Blazers won the program’s first Division 3 regional championship in the 2022 season, beating Gladstone 1-0 after it was already well known that he’d be stepping down after the season.
Ponstein, inducted into the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2016, coached more than 500 players during his Kalkaska tenure.
“He knew exactly what each girl needed in that moment,” said Jordyn Disbrow, who played for him from 2019-21. “He knew when to pick or hug. He could read us really well.”
The younger Ponstein graduated from Traverse City West in 2000, playing two seasons of baseball for the Titans.
The 64-year-old coached 1,204 softball games, taking over the team in the 1983 season after the Kalkaska program started up in 1980, succeeding Diane Swoverland.
Rik Ponstein stepped down at Kalkaska in 1997 to watch Mike play baseball as a freshman at Kalkaska, but he returned to coaching softball at West a year later. Mike followed him there in 1999. Mike Ponstein played a year of college baseball at Muskegon Community College after his high school career.
While with Little League softball in Kalkaska, Mike coached most of the current Blazers roster, including his daughter Annie, a junior second baseman on a team that lost four seniors off its history-making team that won the program’s first regional championship. He’s coached the Blazers junior varsity team for the last 12 seasons.
“Mike is a high-quality, highly experienced candidate,” Kalkaska athletic director Jamie Hawkins said. “We were glad we had a softball coach who is a part of the family — both figuratively and literally.”
Jodie Disbrow graduated from Kalkaska in 1986, played on Ponstein’s first team in 1983 and hit the second home run in Blazers softball history (Carla Wooden hit the first, one swing after she clubbed a long ball that struck a power line overhanging the outfield back then, making it a literal dead ball). Disbrow went on to play collegiately at Adrian College and later was an assistant under Ponstein.
“I can honestly say he’s better than my college coach was,” she said. “He brings out the best in girls. He’s hard on them, but at the same time, they’re having fun. He’s the epitome of a great coach.”
Ponstein hit the 700-win mark when Jordyn Disbrow was a sophomore.
“(Jodie) was my coach in Little League,” Jordyn said. “Then I got to varsity and everything he said, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s where that comes from.’”
