TRAVERSE CITY — Legends live forever, and 2022 saw several schools cement themselves as legends in their own right.
This year, schools throughout northern Michigan made history by taking their school to new heights that no one in the program has touched before. Some won their first regional title or captured it again for the first time in generations. Others claimed a conference title or made a deep run to state finals.
Those history-making successes rank as the Record-Eagle’s No.7 sports story in 2022.
Traverse City Central girls volleyball head coach Emily Wilbert came on staff earlier this year and flipped the entire program in a season. The Trojans claimed a share of the Big North Conference with Cadillac and snapped a 35-year drought of not reaching the regional finals.
“It was a big year,” Wilbert said. “I feel so fortunate to have had the players we did, and the parents and the coaches and the program. It was a really good group to walk into, and I give a lot of credit to the people that were here. We couldn’t have done it without everybody.”
Cadillac girls volleyball made history by reaching the Division 2 state finals for the first time in program history after so many tries. While the Vikings lost in the finals to North Branch in three sets, being runner-up wasn’t lost on Cadillac head coach Michelle Brines.
“I’m enjoying it right now. I’m just a little emotional, but it needs to be celebrated that you’re second,” Brines said after the state finals lost. “I’m just proud.”
The Elk Rapids girls tennis and girls soccer programs added some hardware in the trophy case outside the basketball gym. The soccer team won its first Division 3 regional title in 26 years, and the tennis team captured its first Division 3 regional title in program history.
“A lot of emotions, (just) being proud of them. Good group, they showed up hard every day. They supported each other, no matter if it was kids on the field or the kids on the bench,” Elk Rapids head coach Andrea Krakow said.
“It felt really good. It felt like all my hard work over the past couple of years has finally paid off,” Gabby Krakow added.
The Elks tennis team advance to their first Division 4 state championship in their tennis program history.
“The girls are beyond ecstatic,” Elk Rapids girls tennis head coach Keith Schulte said after winning their first regional title. “When you’d look up at the banners in the gym and see all kinds of regional championships, you’d think, ‘Dang, there’s nothing for girls tennis.’ Now there is. That’s kind of cool. They got to put their mark on the school.”
Onekama softball also added hardware by winning their first Division 4 regional title in program history after defeating Lake Leelanau St. Mary 13-5.
“We made a little history,” Onekama head coach Rob Johnson said.
The East Jordan football program didn’t make a run in the playoffs or make it to districts, but they go up against a high-powered Frankfort team in Frankfort and won 6-0 in overtime after holding Frankfort to less than 100 passing yards.
That was their first playoff win since 1999.
“It’s almost not real,” East Jordan head coach Adam Grybauskas said. “I just told you I’d never been a part of a game like that, and I have coached a lot of football games. That’s just crazy. Both defenses were unbelievable, but I’m happy for our kids.”
Petoskey hockey in 2022 had a season to remember after claiming the Big North Conference title for the first time in program history.
“It’s awesome. It feels great,” Petoskey head coach Rob Higgins said of the historical achievement.
Grayling boys basketball waited 65 years to capture another Division 3 regional championship, but did so on their home floor after defeating Sanford Meridian 52-40.
“This means everything,” Grayling head coach LJ Mead said. “For this to be our road, our venture ... man, unbelievable.”
While 65 years is a long time for any school to capture a regional title, the Lake Leelanau boys basketball team said to the Vikings, “Hold my apple juice.”
After being down 12 points with five minutes remaining in Division 4 regional championship, the Eagles rallied back to beat D4 No. 1-ranked McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 61-57.
The Eagles captured their first regional championship in 72 years.
The Comets made history this past season as well. NMC won the Highland Conference title with a perfect 14-0 record, winning its first Highland crown in program history and first boys basketball league title of any kind since 1968.
Legacies are made by those who create them, and all the athletes have created legacies that the will be remembered forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.