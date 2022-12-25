TRAVERSE CITY — One of the most incredible sports stories to come out of 2022 had nothing to do with wins or losses or how many points or runs or goals were scored.
The moment that comes in at No. 6 on the Record-Eagle’s list of top 10 sports stories of 2022 was literally one of life and death.
Although Jeff Brunner cannot recall much more of April 20 than his drive to Benzie Central High School’s softball field and the pregame meeting at home plate before first pitch, Brunner knows the events of that evening could have gone drastically differently.
“Apparently, we were three or four batters into the game when I fell over and had a heart attack,” said Brunner, who was serving as the home plate umpire of a softball doubleheader between Benzie Central and Kingsley that day. “I do not remember anything of those first few batters. I’m sure I called balls and strikes, but I don’t remember a thing.”
Brunner’s next memory is waking up in a hospital room. He has no recollection of when he was miraculously brought back to life thanks to the efforts of three men who happened to be there through that “divine providence,” as Brunner put said.
That divine providence came in the form of three men.
Jason Roelofs and Jason Hamilton, who are both deputies with the Grand Traverse County sheriff’s department, and Matt Lyon, who is a sergeant with the Michigan Department of Corrections at the Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee, rushed to Brunner’s side and administered CPR and even had to use a portable defibrillator to shock Brunner and eventually resuscitate the 60-year-old. Roelofs and Lyon are both coaches on the Kingsley softball team, and Hamilton is the father of two Kingsley softball players.
“It happened in front of our eyes, and luckily we’ve received great training throughout our career and were able to take control of the situation,” Roelofs said, speaking to the Record-Eagle with Hamilton. “Us and Matt Lyon and everybody else, it was a group effort. It was all of us.”
Brunner had lost consciousness, his breathing was shallow, and he was foaming at the mouth, according to Hamilton. While Hamilton and Lyon cleared Brunner’s airway and performed CPR, Roelofs sprinted to his patrol car to retrieve an AED or automated external defibrillator, which is a portable electronic device that can diagnose life-threatening cardiac situations. As Roelofs was running, Brunner stopped breathing and Hamilton said they could no longer feel his pulse.
The heart attack Brunner suffered was about as serious and traumatic as it gets without the end result being death. Doctors told the 60-year-old that he had a 95 percent blockage in the left main artery of his heart and nearly 80 percent in another artery. Those in and out of the medical professional colloquially refer to a heart attack with that severe level of blockage as “the Widowmaker” as less than 12 percent survive such a cardiac episode.
But Brunner did survive, and the circumstances surrounding just how that happened would give goosebumps to even the most ardent skeptic.
Roelofs rarely — if ever — drives his patrol car to softball games. He almost always has time after clocking out for the day to go home, change and take his truck to either Rodes Field in Kingsley or whatever opposing ballpark the Stags are visiting.
But he didn’t have that chance April 20.
A meeting ran late, and Roelofs decided to just change at the GTC Law Enforcement Center and take his squad to Benzie instead of risking being late to the game. Other than the many obvious differences between a GT County sheriff’s patrol car and Roelofs’ truck, one was made indelibly apparent later that evening.
Every squad car is equipped with an AED or automated external defibrillator, which is a portable electronic device that can diagnose life-threatening cardiac situations and administer the necessary voltage to, hopefully, shock a stalled heart back to beating.
Roelofs’ truck is not.
So when Brunner fell flat on his back with a thud so loud that it snapped everyone’s attention toward home plate, it wasn’t long before Roelofs was racing to his car — and against time — to retrieve the AED.
Although Benzie Central, like many school districts in Michigan and the United States, now has an AED on-site for medical emergencies, the nearest entrance to the high school from the baseball diamond is roughly more than 200 yards away. That’s more than two football fields.
Whoever was making that sprint would have to either hope the door was open or have a key to a possibly locked door. Then, of course, they would have had to find where the AED was, grab it and run back to the field.
That is assuming that person or anyone else there thought to get the AED.
“That would have been a long run,” Brunner said.
But the quick thinking of Roelofs, Hamilton and Lyon and the serendipitous coincidences that brought everything together make that terrifying scenario a moot point.
They were there. They saved his life.
“There was such a confluence of events that was so strange and ultimately wonderful and are the reason that I’m still here,” Brunner said. “I am as grateful as I can be that those guys were there. Jason, Jason and Matt saved my life. It’s as simple as that. I was really fortunate. I’m forever grateful to those guys.”
Brunner had been anxious to meet with the three men who saved his life since coming home from the hospital. Although he has exchanged dozens of texts with Roelofs, Hamilton and Lyon in the month since his heart attack, he had yet to see them in person.
That changed May 21, almost a month to the day following his heart attack.
Clearance from his doctor allowed Brunner to make the short trip south to the Kingsley Softball Classic. There, he finally had the chance to say thank you in person.
Brunner told them all he was doing better — “not great but better” — and revealed that doctors had just removed the 49 staples from his chest and nearly 30 more staples from his left leg last week after his successful triple-bypass heart surgery on April 27.
After some conversation and photo op with the team, Brunner and the divine trio met by Roelofs’ truck — the one they are all glad wasn’t in Benzie that day.
“I was wondering what it was going to be like to see these guys in person,” Brunner said. “I’m always going to be forever grateful to these guys for what they did. I’ll never be able to express enough how much I and (my wife) Michelle and our girls and my family appreciate what they did. Seeing them today is like seeing three buddies. That part is not any different. It’s just like sitting around and shooting the breeze with a bunch of friends.”
The four had known each other long before April 20. Brunner is a staple in the northern Michigan softball community.
“You don’t play softball in northern Michigan and not know who Jeff Brunner is. You don’t play softball on a travel team in Michigan and not know who Jeff Brunner is,” Hamilton said. “He has changed northern Michigan softball — for the better.”
Hamilton recounted that day for Brunner as they stood near Roelofs’ truck, taking him through it all — from the moment Brunner fell to the moment the ambulance pulled away from the softball field.
“It gets very emotional. I’m sure that’s why we’re all wearing sunglasses,” Hamilton joked. “Jeff is a close, dear friend to all of us. That’s the Jeff we know. He’s done so much for the community.”
Brunner’s eyes are set straight ahead and his focus is on the present and time he’s been gifted.
“God has a plan for me,” he said. “He’s given me second chance at life thanks to the guys who were there. I intend to make the most of it. I intend to do the most good I can with my second chance.”
