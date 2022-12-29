From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The buses were a little heavier on the trip back to Traverse City from Boyne Mountain on February’s final day this year.
All four Division 1 state championship trophies were handed to skiers from Traverse City schools for the first time since Traverse City West opened in 1997. The Traverse City Central girls and Traverse City West boys teams claimed back-to-back skiing state championships while the Trojan boys and Titan girls were runners-up on Feb. 28.
That historical importance and sheer dominance are what make that achievement the Record-Eagle’s No. 4 sports story of 2022.
The Titans won the boys title with 38.5 points to Central’s 75. The Trojans took the girls title by a much closer margin, winning with 77 points to West’s 84. Out of 40 possible All-State medals, 17 went to either a Trojan or a Titan skier.
The win marked the first time West and head coach Ed Johnson won back-to-back state titles in boys skiing — as the school’s only two titles have come in the last two seasons. The Trojans and fourth-year head coach Amy Kudary went back-to-back after claiming their first state championship since 2013 in 2021.
“Each one is just as special as the other, for sure,” Kudary said in February after the win. “This one is so special to me because we both came into the program at the same time. I started four years ago when this group was freshmen. We’ve all grown together over the last four years, we’ve all changed, grown and gotten better at everything we do.”
West’s Caleb Lewandowski continued to add to his family’s heirlooms by winning the slalom state title in the afternoon session and taking runner-up to Rochester Adams senior Nathan Dehart in giant slalom.
The Titans eye a three-peat this season after losing a few seniors, including All-State slalom finisher and captain Andy Hill. Charlie Licht, who wasn’t even on the state title roster in 2021, is now a bronze medalist. Luke Wiersma (5th in GS, 8th in slalom) and Ben Schramski (7th in GS, 5th in slalom) both had two all-state finishes.
For the perennial state powerhouse Trojan girls, senior Maddy Cox went home with twin All-State honors, with fifth in GS and sixth in slalom. Elle Craven medaled in GS with a team-leading fourth-place run, and Avery Sill finished eighth. Pearl Hale, Sill and Lilly Kuberski all took top-15 spots in slalom.
Cox joined Charlie Schulz from TC West (10th in slalom, sixth in GS) with two medals, each. Lila Warren (10th in GS) and Olivia Bageris (seventh in slalom) had All-State finishes for the Titans. Dillyn Mohr and Ellie Gruber were top-15 in slalom. Gruber was 18th in GS.
The title was Central’s 13th state championship in girls skiing as a school. The West girls have won three state championships and now two runner-up trophies in school history. Never have the Titans won two state titles in the same year — which really is now the only historical mark that hasn’t been hit for the two schools. TC Central won
The Trojan hit the 30 mark in boys skiing trophies, capturing their program’s 11th runner-up nod with 19 state championships. Asher Paul (eighth in GS, fifth in slalom) came home with two medals. Jace Rowell took third in GS and Michael Booher claimed eighth in slalom.
While the Trojans and Titans were dominating in Division 1, fellow Big North Conference skiers from Cadillac, Petoskey and Gaylord were doing the same in Division 2.
Cadillac’s girls skiing team made 1990 a distant memory, capturing the school’s first team state championship in any sport for the first time since they did it back in 1990. The Vikings prevailed by a slim four-point margin, with the Cadillac team unleashing a storm of screams and hugs when East Grand Rapids was named runner-up at Schuss Mountain in Bellaire.
“It’s amazing,” said Vikings sophomore Onalee Wallis, who placed fourth in slalom and 11th in giant slalom. “It’s so exciting to be able to do that.”
Wallis and fellow sophomore Avery Meyer helped lead the team, with Meyer placing fifth in slalom and 10th in giant slalom to earn first-team All-State in both disciplines. Georgette Sake also took 15th in slalom to earn second-team All-State. Cadillac’s other two skiers in the finals were sophomore Mairyn Kinnie and junior Kinsey Cornwell.
Petoskey sophomore Marley Spence won the girls giant slalom championship, finishing second in slalom behind Pontiac Notre Dame’s Sydney Schulte and posting the top second-run time at 32.68 seconds.
On the boys side, Petoskey extended its dominance in Division 2 with its third championship in a row and 11th in 12 years. The Petoskey win is even more impressive given that the team had two falls in the morning GS session and another in the slalom.
“It’s a great streak and it’s a testament to the community that’s built around this program,” said Petoskey boys head coach Ben Crockett.
Gaylord’s Connor Abraham won the slalom title, posting the fastest run of each session by a fraction of a second ahead of Petoskey junior Nolan Walkerdine, who took second.
“It’s just super cool to actually pull it off,” Abraham said after his win. “I’ve been working at it for a long time, so I’m really excited right now.”
With the 2022 finals in the rearview and the 2023 ski season now officially underway, those taking to the slopes when the state finals come around on Feb. 27 will hope to add more to their respective school’s trophy case. And it’s a safe bet that many will do just that.
