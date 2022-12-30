TRAVERSE CITY — Gold was a well-worn color for many runners in northern Michigan during 2022.
During the calendar 365 days that encompassed both the spring’s track and field season and the fall’s cross country season, a plethora of state championships were claimed by those in the Record-Eagle’s coverage area. The 14 track and field state titles along with the four cross country championships were more than enough to make the totality of those incredible accomplishments the Record-Eagle’s No. 3 sports story of the year.
The collection of gold medals began with two familiar faces: Julia Flynn and Hunter Jones.
Flynn, the now-graduated Traverse City Central Trojan and current Stanford Cardinal, pulled off the double championship as she won the 800-meter and 1600-meter races at the Divison 1 state finals meet in Rockford High School. She won the 1600 in 4:39.75 and the 800 in 2:08, missing the state record by a half-second. In the 800, she took control of the race about 250 meters in, and never relinquished her lead.
“I wanted to go out in my first lap, not crazy, crazy, crazy fast,” Flynn said after her wins. “I let myself ease into the competition a little bit, had girls in front of me. Then, I had the fear of getting boxed in, so then I just peaced out.”
Jones, the Benzie Central product and soon-to-be Wake Forest Demon Deacon, captured Division 3 championships in the 800 (1:52.68) and 1600 (4:10.68), setting state records in both events and topping the mark in the 800 he set just the week prior.
Jones just missed the clean sweep of state gold in the distance races, finishing second in the 3200 (9:25.87) to Manton’s Noah Morrow. Morrow blitzed the competition in the longest race of the day, winning by more than eight seconds at 9:17.84.
Benzie Central had another state champion on the day as Gloria Stepanovich won the long jump by 4.5 inches with a leap of 17-4.25. Lake City’s Gavin Bisballe was also champion in the high jump, leaping a 6-5 to take the gold.
Other D3 champs included the St. Francis’s 4x800 relay team of Thomas Richards, Connor Donahue, Josh Kerr and Jacob Heeringa, who finished in 8:10.56 and won the state gold for the second year in a row.
In Division 4 state finals action, Buckley’s Aiden Harrand had an impressive day as she took home titles in the 800 and 1600 runs. In the 800, Harrand had a PR of 2:19.25, while she finished the 1600 in a PR of 4:56.38. She was fourth in the 3200 at 11:21.83, a personal best.
Frankfort finished third on the day with 39 points, thanks largely to senior Tara Townsend.
Townsend collected her third pole vault state title with a leap of 11-6. She attempted to set a new D4 finals record of 12-1, but just couldn’t quite get over the bar.
“It was a little disappointing because I went 12 last year and I wanted to go higher, but I can’t really be too disappointed,” Townsend said of her vault performance. “I just took a deep breath on the last one and gave all I had.”
Townsend followed up her pole vault title by winning the 100 dash championship in a time of 12.79. She also was the anchor leg of the winning 4x100 relay team (51.87),
The Buckley boys 4x400 relay team of Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak, Nick Simon and Kyle Deshasier won the state championship with a final time of 3:30.71.
When the cross country state finals came rolling around, northern Michigan runners announced their presence with authority.
Jones left Brooklyn with his record-tying fourth state title. He also set the fastest finals time in Division 3 history with a 14:46.5, was the fastest runner of the day to earn the Mr. Cross Country, and set the second-best finals performance behind Dathan Ritzenhein’s 2000 mark of 14:10.4.
Harrand joined Jones in earning individual gold, doing so in Division 4. The Traverse City St. Francis girls team won its first state championship since 2016, and the Johannesburg-Lewiston girls squad took home the team title for the first time in program history.
The St. Francis girls emerged from a close battle to win its first title since 2016 with 134 points.
“Obviously, that was our expectation. That’s what we felt we could do,” St. Francis head coach Julie Duffing said of winning. “We feel just complete gratitude that they did. Our key words this morning were, ‘Let go and let God.’ The hay was in the barn this morning. They knew what they had to go out and do — and they did it.”
Harrand ran her way to a state title for Buckley as a junior. She was a contender her first two years, placing fifth as a freshman and second last year. This year, everything came together.
Harrand won 11 of her 12 races this year, finishing second at the Sparta Invitational to Kent City sophomore Lila Volkers, who was fifth in the Division 3 race. Harrand won her regional meet with a season-best time of 18:11, but MIS wasn’t going to yield personal records Saturday.
“I wish it went a little faster, but because of the wind and the weather, it was kind of hard to push through it,” she said. “It’s always crazy here.”
Johannesburg-Lewiston won its first team championship, scoring 118 points to beat last year’s program-best sixth-place finish. Hillsdale Academy was second with 151 and Whitmore Lake was third with 192.
Sophomore Allie Nowak was third in 19:20.80, freshman Yolanda Gascho was seventh in 20:04.18, junior Madalyn Agren was 49th in 21:17.05, senior Adelaida Gascho was 54th in 21:26.87 and junior Rosalinda Gascho was 58th in 21:32.23 for Johannesburg-Lewiston.
It’s safe to expect more gold from northern Michigan runners in 2023.
