TRAVERSE CITY — A trip to the state championship is no doubt an accomplishment in itself. And there were many programs and individual athletes across northern Michigan that saw glory on the horizon. But most could not get that final win of the season.
However, their hard work and dedication on the path to athletic success is something to be celebrated. And celebrate we shall.
For those area athletes taking their schools to the state championship and to new heights, they rank as the Record-Eagle’s No. 2 sports story of 2022.
Traverse City St. Francis made their trips to the state championship in several sports this past calendar year.
The football team made the headlines every weekend not just for rolling over teams from opening kickoff to final whistle, but for making it look easy.
The Gladiators (13-1) dominated every opponent they faced — beating some by 50 to 60 points, as well as being ranked Division 7 No.1 in the state. The Gladiators faced Jackson Lumen Christi in the D7 state championship at Ford Field but would be shocked at the end.
Lumen Christi scored two unanswered fourth-quarter touchdowns to come back from a 12-0 deficit and win 15-12.
“We’re going to right now reflect on the season that we had,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said after the state title game loss. “This one’s going to sting, but we’re going to keep it in perspective. At the end of the day, it’s a game of football. As a wise man once told me when my season was over as a senior, the sun’s going to come up tomorrow.”
In golf, sophomore sensation Grace Slocum put St. Francis on the map. She entered the last day tied for first at the Division 4 finals at Grand Valley State University’s Meadows Golf Course.
She and Ann Arbor Greenhills’ Mia Melendez remained tied for most of the match, but a double-bogey and two bogeys on her final three holes knocked Slocum out of the top spot and down to third place.
Melendez finished as champion, besting Brooklyn Columbia Central’s Logan Bentley by just one stroke — 149-150. Bentley fired the top round of the day with a one-over 72. Melendez shot a 77, and Slocum carded a 79.
“I had some tough holes that didn’t go the way I wanted them to go,” Slocum said of her performance. “But overall, I was just super excited to be with my team and my coaches and all of the people who came out to watch me today.”
St. Francis boys tennis came up short of repeating as state champs when the Glads finished third. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett won the team championship with 30 points. Hudsonville Unity Christian finished as runner-up with 26, and St. Francis came in third with 22 points a year after winning the program’s first state title in 60 years.
Other TC athletes orbiting greatness included Traverse City Central’s Dutch Ballan, who came away with third place in the 130-pound bracket at the Division 1 wrestling state finals, and Grand Traverse Academy’s Katelynn Dix, who took the bronze with a third-place jump of 16-8.75 at the Division 4 track and field state finals.
Cadillac (34-11-4) girls volleyball made their first trip to the Division 2 state finals for the first time in program history. After years of trying, the Vikings wrote a new chapter in school history.
After a tough back and forth with North Branch, the Vikings left Battle Creek as the runner-up in a three-set loss. The Vikings had never been runner-up before in volleyball.
In soccer, Elk Rapids (18-8-2) boys soccer was a game away from clinching a spot in the Division 3 state finals. Throughout their playoff run, the Elks had nail-biting finishes game after game.
The Elks fell 4-1 against D3 champions, Holland Christian, but the effort wasn’t lost on Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum.
“I’ve been through countless hours of practice, games and bus trips with them,” Plum said. “They are good kids that put everything out there. I’ll look back at how proud I am of the boys, and you can look back, and you could say anything is possible right? I mean, we were two minutes away from not being here.”
Leland (19-4-1) boys soccer played a tough Division 4 state semifinals matchup against Muskegon Western Michigan Christian. The Comets lost 3-1 after going up 1-0 in the first half, but WMC controlled the second half.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (21-5) boys basketball ended a 72-year drought of winning a regional championship, but their journey concluded in a 62-56 loss in the Division 4 varsity boys basketball state championship semifinal against Ewen-Trout Creek.
“Our school has never been this far,” Lake Leelanau St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski said. “The community support is unbelievable. We’re beyond blessed, and I’m beyond blessed to be able to coach these kids and be a part of this community.”
Glen Lake (25-1) girls basketball punched its ticket to the Final Four for the third time in the last six years, but fell short to No. 1-ranked Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 57-44, in the Division 3 girls basketball state semifinals.
Despite the outcomes for these schools, they all did something that most schools didn’t have a chance to do. Their names will be remembered forever.
