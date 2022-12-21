TRAVERSE CITY — Schools throughout the northern Michigan area are going through changes they haven’t experienced in a long time.
This past year, multiple school districts had the funds to upgrade existing and/or add new facilities for their student-athletes and communities. Some have begun renovations to thrive to new heights, making this the Record-Eagle’s No. 10 story of 2022.
Traverse City Central opened the Trojan Athletic Complex this past spring after being under construction in 2021. TAC has multiple soccer, baseball and softball fields.
“It’s awesome, one to have all the sports centralized in one location, instead of having spots all over the city for those kids,” Traverse City Central Athletic Director Justin Thorington said. “Outside the logistical side, just to have a first-class facility like that is really great.”
TAC features heated locker rooms for the home teams, but not the visitors. The press box and bathrooms at the shared concession area are also heated.
“That’s the best thing about TAC,” said TC Central baseball head coach Nate Alger after playing on the field for the first time. “I love the press box and lights.”
Traverse City West is experiencing changes for the first time since opening its doors in 1997. This past summer was the beginning of the renovations of their soccer fields, football practice fields and resurfaced tennis courts along with adding another entrance.
“We haven’t done much — we put in a soccer field with lights in 2010, but other than that, our outdoor facilitates have been pretty much the same for 25 to 26 years.” Traverse City West Athletic Director Carmien Jason said.
In fall 2023, Carmien said the Titan soccer teams are back at the high school after spending their seasons at Keystone Park.
The baseball and softball fields won’t be done until spring 2024, until then, the Titans baseball and softball team will play some of their non-conference games at the TAC and Big North Conference games at Turtle Creek Stadium this upcoming season.
“The big thing is supporting the students and community,” Carmien said. “To see what happened over at Traverse City Central Athletics Complex is great because they were in desperate need of a new facility and to see it happen over at our campus, it means a lot.”
The Traverse City Bulldogs hosted their first two-day girls soccer tournament this past spring after their complex finished in 2021. The Bulldogs used to play in elementary schools or at the Grand Traverse Civic Center.
The complex, also known as the “Doghouse”, features side-by-side soccer fields — with double-sided dugouts in between — as well as baseball and softball fields, two outdoor basketball courts, a beach volleyball court, a 30-foot-by-60-foot maintenance building with a 16-foot overhang for a concessions area and parking for up to 150 vehicles.
“It has been great for the association with having home fields for soccer,” Traverse City Bulldogs Athletic Director Bill Crain said. “It has promoted homeschool athletics in the area.”
“Finally a place to call home and very proud of it.” he continued.
Boyne City waited for the Boyne Field House to be done after two years since the bond passed. The facility officially opened on Nov 5.
The Field House connects the high school and middle school, which is a benefit considering many students have to go outside when moving between the two.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” Boyne City Athletic Director Adam Stefanski said. “We just feel very blessed to have it as part of our school district, and we’ll make the best possible use of it.”
The room has two full basketball courts, a walking track on the second floor that goes around the fields and courts on the ground floor. There is a removable turf that allows space for football, baseball, softball and soccer practices during inclement weather, which usually forces players and coaches into a gymnasium.
“It’s been a great addition for our students and our community. Regardless of the day of the week, the facility is being used — its terrific to see such a widespread of activities in there,” Stefanski said.
Johannesburg-Lewiston has been in the process of getting new facilities after several tries of trying to get their bond passed in 2020.
The softball field has been relocated to make room for the building, and the baseball field is in the process of getting redone because they’ve wasted dozens of baseballs, because they have been near a swamp.Both fields are expected be done in spring 2023. A new multipurpose auditorium room will be open for the entire community in 2024.
“In the springtime, it’ll be nice for the baseball and softball teams can hold practice after school instead of one going after school and another going at 5:30 p.m.,” Joburg Athletic Director Joseph Smokevitch said.
“It’s going to be a nice facility as far as the athletics, but as far as the community, it’s going to be nice for them to use that stuff, the auditorium will be able to hold band concerts, Christmas concerts, which also freezes up the gym again as far as scheduling, but for me, it makes it a lot easier for practices.”
While everyone else is getting new facilities, Cadillac is putting artificial turf on their field that will be ready by the time football season kicks off in 2023.
