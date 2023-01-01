BENZIE CENTRAL — The year 2022 was the Year of Hunter. Hunter Jones, that is.
Across track and field and then cross country in the calendar year, Jones secured three state championships and also tightly secured his legacy as one of the greatest — if not the greatest — male high school runners in Michigan history.
Jones is elite even among the elite, and that is why his accomplishments, the records he set and the mark he left on northern Michigan rank as the Record-Eagle’s top sports story of 2022.
As a junior at the Division 3 state track finals, the Benzie Central Huskie captured championships in the 800 (1:52.68) and 1600 (4:10.68) while setting state records in both events and topping the mark in the 800 he set just the week prior. Jones just missed the clean sweep of state gold in the distance races, finishing second in the 3200 (9:25.87).
Jones heads into his senior track season with three MHSAA state titles under his belt after he won the 1600 in last year’s track state finals.
“I was comfortable for the mile and the 800 I was strong, but after the 800 I was at the trash can — I wasn’t feeling well,” Jones said after the state finals meet.
As a senior in the fall, Jones etched his name in the record books as only the third athlete to win an individual state championship in cross country in all four years of high school.
Jones also set the fastest finals time in Division 3 history with a 14:46.5, was the fastest runner of the day to earn the Mr. Cross Country, and set the second-best finals performance behind Dathan Ritzenhein’s 2000 mark of 14:10.4.
His time surpassed Hartland’s Riley Hough’s time of 14:49.62 set in 2020 for second place all-time in the finals, and the senior Huskie joined Brimley’s Austin Plotkin from 2016-19 in Division 3 and Central Lake’s Ryan Shay from 1993-96 in Class D as the only other cross country runners in state history to win four individual state championships.
Jones said all of his hard work paid off through his four years.
“I was really nervous. I feel like there was a lot of stress on me to win that fourth title,” Jones said after the race. “I was feeling pretty stressed out, but it was still exciting to know that was my last time being out there and representing Benzie Central in cross country. It was great and really special.”
Jones won all 11 of his cross country races this year and 51 of 54 races during his career. His only career losses were to top Division 1 and 2 runners.
“It was a great four years,” Jones said. “I feel incredibly grateful to have had this opportunity.”
Benzie head coach Asa Kelly said Jones’ victory all but a certainty, the race came down to what other goals Jones would chase.
“He went out there with crazy wind and crazy weather for the second-fastest time in state history,” Kelly said. “The ultimate goal was to break Ritzenhein’s record, but the day just didn’t give that opportunity to him. With that wind, it just wasn’t going to happen — but not because of a lack of effort.”
Jones then went on to race on the national stage, heading into the Champs Sports National Cross Country Championships on Dec. 10 as the top-ranked high school boys runner in the United States. But an early need was not enough to bring him across the finish line first.
Jones built a 25-meter cushion within the first 500 meters of the race at San Diego’s Balboa Park and held the lead through the first mile before eventual champion Kole Mathison overtook Jones around the 3:30 mark.
Jones took 10th overall out of the 40 runners that make up the elite of the elite in high school cross country in the United States. He finished in 15:21.1. Mathison, who was the only other returning runner from last year’s national race along with Jones, won the title with a time of 14:56.6.
“I did everything that I could to put myself in the race,” Jones said. “I took the lead and ran it as hard as I could the entire way. I can’t ask any more of myself.”
Jones admitted he was disappointed that he didn’t run faster, but the record-setting runner said he was happy with how he performed.
“I put myself out there this time,” he said. “I didn’t leave it up to something else. I gave it all I had.”
“It feels nice to know that I’m at this level, and I’m excited for how my coaches can develop me at college,” said Jones, who recently signed his letter of intent to attend and compete at Wake Forest University.
The 10th-place finish was the second straight for Jones on the national stage after he also placed 10th at the NXN Nike Cross Country Nationals with a 14:57.6 on Dec. 3.
“I’m happy that I put myself out there and did a lot better than I did last year,” said Jones, who finished 33rd in the national race in 2021. “I knew I had to push through it as hard as I could and finish as high as I could — and that’s what I did.”
With his senior track season still to come, Jones eyes a Record-Eagle record seventh Runner of the Year honor — a mark that is likely never to be touched.
