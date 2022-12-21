TC Central Regional Volleyball SECONDARY (copy)

Members of the Traverse City Central varsity volleyball team celebrates after closing out their Division 1 regional semifinal win over Sault Ste. Marie at Gaylord High School.

 Record-Eagle/Brendan Quealy

The Year 2022 in Sports: Honorable Mentions

  • Traverse City Central Trojans’ historic volleyball run ends in regional finals vs. No. 9 Rockford
  • VASA Raptors have strong showing after cross-country skiing state finals runner-up finish
  • Petoskey’s Marley Spence wins twin regional skiing titles
  • Forest Area’s Meagan Lange makes incredible comeback after near-fatal cras
  • Traverse City Curling Club sets up new digs at old KMart
  • Michigan-born snowboarder Zoe Kalapos fulfills Olympic dream as part of Team USA
  • Traverse City West’s Bleacher Creatures win Battle of the Fans
  • Traverse City’s Cassy McQuaid Stone fights through MS to compete in Iceman for first time since 2011
  • Community, student-athletes in Gaylord help clean up town after devastating tornado
  • Legendary Traverse City track and field head coach John Lober selected for national Hall of Fame

