The Year 2022 in Sports: Honorable Mentions
- Traverse City Central Trojans’ historic volleyball run ends in regional finals vs. No. 9 Rockford
- VASA Raptors have strong showing after cross-country skiing state finals runner-up finish
- Petoskey’s Marley Spence wins twin regional skiing titles
- Forest Area’s Meagan Lange makes incredible comeback after near-fatal cras
- Traverse City Curling Club sets up new digs at old KMart
- Michigan-born snowboarder Zoe Kalapos fulfills Olympic dream as part of Team USA
- Traverse City West’s Bleacher Creatures win Battle of the Fans
- Traverse City’s Cassy McQuaid Stone fights through MS to compete in Iceman for first time since 2011
- Community, student-athletes in Gaylord help clean up town after devastating tornado
- Legendary Traverse City track and field head coach John Lober selected for national Hall of Fame
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.