TRAVERSE CITY — The battle for the Big North Conference lived up to its billing Tuesday with Traverse City West and Gaylord softball splitting a doubleheader.
The Titans fell 8-4 to Gaylord in the first game of the afternoon but rebounded to hand the Blue Devils their first loss of the season with a 4-1 victory in the nightcap at TC West High School.
Gaylord (25-1) fell behind 2-0 in the first inning of the nightcap and Brittany Steimel’s pitching and the Titans’ defense shut down the high powered offense that was held to under five runs for the first time this season.
The split gives each team a shot to win out and share the Big North Conference crown — something TC West hasn’t done since 2004.
“I think the girls are sick of that sign over there that says 2004 and 2006 or whatever,” TC West head coach Dave Kenny said as he pointed to the sun-beaten sign on the side of the Titan’s dugout. “It’s been a generation or three since we’ve won anything and they are sick of hearing about it so they want to make a legacy.”
The Titans (19-8-1) kept their chances of creating a spot in the school record books for themselves with the 4-1 victory. The Blue Devils showed why they were able to start the season with 25 straight victories when Jayden Jones took the mound and kept the Titans guessing in their 8-4 win.
The team that jumped out the the early lead in both games took the win and Gaylord was the aggressor in game one. A two-out rally came for Gaylord after Steimel began that game by striking out the first two batters.
The Blue Devils plated a run and held on to their lead long enough to extend it to three runs before the Titans scored in the fourth.
Three singles that started the fifth inning led to a three run frame for Gaylord to make it a 6-1 contest. Jones was able to keep the Titans’ bats at bay for most of the game until Steimel opened the sixth with a solo home run.
Jones said she was pitching to get outs as she struck out 10 in the game. The Titans managed to load the bases and score two runs in the sixth but Alexis Shepherd made a stellar play ranging into right field from second base to stop the rally.
Gaylord held off any more rallies to win 8-4 but it didn’t discourage the Titans from battling back in game two.
“Taking the end of the first game into the second game when we started to hit the ball and score more runs really helped us in the second game to get momentum,” Steimel, who totaled 18 strikeouts on the day, said. “We weren’t down after the first game, we were more hopeful that we were hitting the ball and knew could do it in the second game.”
Avery Parker took the circle in the nightcap for the Blue Devils and the Titans hopped on the sophomore quickly after they got three straight outs in the top of the first.
Kaci Sowers drew a walk from the second spot in the lineup for TC West and back-to-back doubles from Steimel and Lydia Heymes scored two runs and let the Titans settle in.
“I don’t think Gaylord has been behind much this year so it was a big thing we thought if we could get them to chase us it would help,” Kenny said. “Once we got up on them we felt better and our defense started playing a little better.”
The nightcap turned into a pitching and defensive battle between the unrelenting teams as the next four innings would go without a run. Parker only allowed four hits and struck out nine batters while Steimel allowed five hits and struck out five.
“The second game we pressed a little bit and we were trying to make things happen,“ Gaylord head coach Abe Cruz said. “She (Steimel) pitched a heck of a game for game two. We had a lot of pop flies that we usually don’t because we usually drive the ball.“
The Blue Devils managed their only run of the second game on a throwing error that Alexis Shepherd was able to score on.
“That’s usually what we do is that we make them press and we just couldn’t do that this time, we tried everything we could,” Cruz said. “We tried the small ball, we were trying to hit hard and we just got it up in the air. So, we’ll work on it and we’ll get through it.
“The momentum just kept on flipping back and forth. It’s one loss. It’s going to happen.”
Cruz said his team came out flat in the second game and the Titans took advantage. After Steimel matched Heymes’ team-high total for home runs earlier in the day, Heymes put the stamp on game two with a two-run shot that sealed the 4-1 win in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead.
“I think we just need to forget about that one,“ Jones said of her team’s first loss. “I don’t think it was to our standard as much as it needed to be, but I think we’ll be fine. I think we’ll take some things away from this game and learn from it and be better for the next one.”
Heymes totaled five hits, four RBI, three runs and two stolen bases for TC West. Titans’ shortstop Peyton Metz played with a dislocated non-throwing shoulder but still made plays that sealed the game on defense. Janie Sulecki added a double and an RBI in game one for TC West.
“We got tough, hard nosed girls and I am proud of them,” Kenny said. “That’s a quality softball team and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. Anytime you can beat Gaylord it is a good day.”
Jones had three hits including a triple and and RBI for Gaylord, Alexis Kozlowski had three hits and and RBI, Parker hit a triple with two RBI and Shepherd had two runs.
The Blue Devils prepare to face Traverse City St. Francis in a matchup of one-loss teams Thursday and TC West is going to a tournament in Bay City this weekend. Both have multiple Big North Conference doubleheaders left this season.