Bobby Hoth and Riley Dittmar of the 4-0 Boyne City Ramblers football squad join Record-Eagle veteran reporter James Cook and the newly minted Record-Eagle sports editor Brendan Quealy for the 190th episode of The Get Around Podcast. They talk about Saturday's big matchup against fellow 4-0 team Traverse City St. Francis at Thirlby Field.
Brendan and James also spend an unusual amount of time talking about fast food, specifically Hot N Now — which has just one remaining franchise left in the United States in Sturgis, Michigan.
Plus:
— Former Record-Eagle sports writer Brett Sommers joins James and Brett on the phone
— A breakdown of the 10th Annual Patriot Game and TC Central's convincing win over TC West
— The bests of the remaining undefeated and the one-loss football teams