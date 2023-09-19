With the NHL Prospects Tournament at Centre Ice Arena in the rearview and Detroit Red Wings Training Camp right on the horizon, famed Red Wings blogger George Malik stops into the Get Around studio to talk about what he saw this past week and what he expects to see when camp starts Thursday.
Plus, we take a deep dive into the high school football scene with Week 4 now in the books, discuss whether we'd rather attempt the Frankfort Ironman or the Great Lakes Strongest Man, induct another student-athlete into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athlete of the Week, and talk about what made us happy inside and outside of the sports world over the last seven days.
All of that and more on episode 259 of the Get Around!
