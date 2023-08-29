The fall sports season is now in full swing as last week saw the first slate of Week One varsity football games already create a lot of intrigue and wonder about what lies ahead!
Coming off their incredible 41-40 overtime victory against Charlevoix on the road, Traverse City St. Francis' Charlie Olivier and Warren Asher drop by the podcast studio to talk about how this season of Gladiator football is different and the same from years past.
PLUS, we breakdown the first week of gridiron action, induct the next member into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athlete of the Week, and we have some fun along the way as we talk naps, awkward encounters and what made us happy this week.
LISTEN NOW on Record-Eagle.com/sports, SoundCloud.com/Sports or wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify and Apple! Also apologies for the technical difficulties with the audio for James Cook.
