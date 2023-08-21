The Get Around Podcast is back for the premiere episode of its seventh season!
After a lengthy summer break, the Get Around Guys return just in time for the start of high school football season.
Volleyball, tennis, golf, swimming, soccer and cross country have already gotten underway, so we take a look at what we're looking forward to the most in the 2023 fall sports season, what suprises await us, what teams will contend for state championships, what student-athletes are ahead of the pack for Player of the Year honors, and much more!
Episode 256 is a jam-packed hour of fantastic discussion that is not limited to high school sports as we dip into a bit of nostalgia and also talk about what TV shows we're really enjoying right now!
LISTEN NOW at Record-Eagle.com/sports, SoundCloud.com/thegetaround, or wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify!
