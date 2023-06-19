Three STATE CHAMPIONS are kind enough to grace the Get Around studio with their presence as Gaylord's Braleigh Miller, Lexi Shepherd & Taylor Moeggenberg chat about their Division 2 state title with James and Jordan.
Before that, Brendan, James and Jordan take the Pit Spitters Player Questionnaire and divulge which musical artists and bands they secretly enjoy, what movies make them shed a tear or 12, and their most embarrassing fashion choices.
All that plus a bevy of Gaylord Blue Devils are inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame, and what is making us happy this week!
LISTEN NOW!
