We are back and better than ever as we hop on the mic for episode 253 of The Get Around Podcast!
With a state title within their reach, Elk Rapids soccer players Jorja Jenema, Ally Plum and Morgan Standfest drop by the studio ahead of their semifinal match Tuesday to chat about their successful season and what it will take to bring home the championship hardware.
Plus, we break down the chances that the Gaylord, Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Johannesburg-Lewiston softball teams have of claiming their own state championship glory as the quarterfinals are set for Tuesday.
All that and so much more — including a two Gaylord Blue Devils and Traverse City West Titan up for the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athlete of the Week — on this week's episode of The Get Around!
