The Get Around visits the Draft House once again as we draft some of the best area athletes from the 2022-23 sports season, spanning fall to spring and football to track and field with everything else in between!
James, Jordan and Brendan will draft 10 local prep sports stars (five male, five female) to put together the ultimate team of athletic talent!
Plus, we discuss the teams and athletes on the hottest of streaks, including TC Central golf, East Jordan baseball, Gaylord softball, Elk Rapids soccer and much, much more!
At least one more athlete is inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame with several making a case for eternal enshrinement. We debate the best derby, play the Area Code Game, and once again reveal what made us happy in and out of sports this week.
LISTEN NOW at Record-Eagle.com/sports, SoundCloud.com/thegetaround and wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify!
