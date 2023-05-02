Episode 251 of the Get Around is NFL Draft heavy as we welcome in Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy for a conversation about the Detroit Lions' 2023 picks and what fans can expect from the bevy of new players coming to Motown!
Plus, a little more pizza conversation and some taco talk as well. The Area Code Game returns after an extended absence and three deserving student-athletes are up for consideration for induction into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athlete of the Week.
Also, there's more of what made us happy in the last week including a binge-watch of "Welcome To Wrexham" and the beauty of Game 7s in the NBA and NHL playoffs.
