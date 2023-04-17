The Get Around returns with episode No. 249, and it is a good one!
The championship trio finals is underway for March Logo Madness and the title of best high school sports logo. VOTE NOW on Twitter @TCRESports.
We discuss the athletes and teams that have made an impact through the early part of the spring sports season, and then we get into Draft Central when we go 10 rounds in the G.O.A.T Draft as we pick the Greatests Of All Time.
Plus, one of Gaylord St. Mary's Dillon Croff, Forest Area's Meagan Lange and Kingsley's AdeLynn Town is inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our Athlete of the Week, and we reveal what made us happy inside and outside of sports in the last week.
LISTEN NOW!
