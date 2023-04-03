As we near ever closer to another milestone, the 248th installment of the Get Around is a neatly packed episode with the reveal of the final three schools in March Logo Madness along with a lookahead to the spring sports season.
Plus, Traverse City St. Francis varsity boys basketball players and Division 4 state championship runners-up Wyatt Nausadis and Drew Breimayer stop by the studio for a chat with James and Jordan about the Gladiators' stellar season and their run to the Breslin.
All that and much more on Episode 248 of the Get Around!
LISTEN NOW!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.