With MLB’s and the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day right around the corner, the Get Around kicks off Draft Central with the Greatest All-Time Tigers Draft! Picks include Justin Verlander, Miguel Cabrera and Magglio Ordonez as well as Tony the Tiger and Mike Tyson’s tiger from the hit comedy “The Hangover.”
Plus, we break down Traverse City St. Francis’ run to the boys basketball state championship game that included an incredible first-quarter comeback and a crazy nothing-but-net shot from waaaaay downtown by Wyatt Nausadis! We also induct the state runner-up Gladiators into the Get Around Hall of Fame as our athletes of the week, reveal the Sensational Six of March Logo Madness and talk about what made us happy inside and outside the world of sports this week.
LISTEN NOW at Record-Eagle.com/sports, SoundCloud.com/thegetaround or wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.