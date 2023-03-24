Fresh off their state championship win in East Lansing, Glen Lake's Olivia Mikowski and Eleanor Valkner drop by the studio to chat about playing at Breslin and finally breaking through to take home the title!
Brendan, James and Jordan also discuss St. Francis' and Frankfort's big quarterfinal wins in boys hoops as they remain in the hunt for a state championship. They also break down Cadillac's heartbreaking loss in the quarters.
Plus, storytime with James as well as the reveal of the Round 3 matchups for March Logo Madness, and a whole team of Lakers is inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame!
LISTEN NOW!
